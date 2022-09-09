New York, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Immunofluorescence Assay Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318511/?utm_source=GNW

The global immunofluorescence assay market is expected to grow from $2.71 billion in 2021 to $2.90 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.93%. The immunofluorescence assay market is expected to grow to $3.68 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.14%.

The immunofluorescence assay market consists of sales of immunofluorescence assay and related products by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that refer to equipment and consumables that operate on a technique, which allows the visualization of specific protein and antigen in infected cells based on their ability to react with specific antibodies by binding a particular antibody chemically conjugated with a fluorescent dye. It is a technique used in the laboratory to diagnose diseases of the skin, kidney, heart, cilia, and other organ systems.



The main types of immunofluorescence assay include direct immunofluorescence and indirect immunofluorescence.Direct immunofluorescence refers to a laboratory technique for diagnosing skin, kidney, and other organ system diseases.



Direct immunofluorescence utilizes a single antibody that is conjugated directly to fluorescence dye.The different products of immunofluorescence assay include reagents, instruments, antibodies, kits, consumables & accessories.



They are used for the diagnosis of various diseases including cancer, infectious disease, autoimmune disease, and others. They are used by academic and research institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals & diagnostic centres, and contract research organizations.



North America was the largest region in the immunofluorescence assay market in 2021, and it is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the immunofluorescence assay market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is significantly driving the growth of the immunofluorescence assay market.The changing lifestyle, dietary habits, and improper weight management are contributing to the rapid growth in chronic conditions and a few prolonged chronic infections are leading to cancerous risk.



The growing prevalence of chronic disease is expected to boost demand for immunofluorescence assays as they are widely used in diagnosis and drug development activities. For instance, according to the study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 6 in 10 adults in the USA are affected by chronic disease, and it is also accounting for $3.8 trillion in annual healthcare costs. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to boost demand for immunofluorescence assay during forecast period.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the immunofluorescence assay market.The companies operating in immunofluorescence assay are focusing on developing technologically innovative products to meet specific technical demands for the diagnostic of new viruses such as COVID-19 and strengthen their market position.



For instance, in March 2022, LumiraDx, a UK-based developer of point-of-care diagnostics, received emergency approval for LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 Ag Test, a microfluidic immunofluorescence assay, designed for qualitative nucleocapsid protein antigen detection from nasal swab samples.



In July 2019, AESKU Group, a Germany-based, developer of rapid test systems for blood diagnostics and immunoassays, acquired MBL Bion for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, AESKU is focused on reducing its order processing and delivery times.



Additionally, the high-quality MBLBion HEp-2 cells and extensive infectious disease testing slides, add tremendous value to AESKU’s new HELIOS ’HTC’ humidity and temperature control module. MBL Bion is a US-based manufacturer of high-quality IFA products for clinical laboratories.



The countries covered in the immunofluorescence assay market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

