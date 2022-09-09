Sensus Healthcare to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological conditions, announces that management will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 12-14, 2022. The hybrid format includes in-person meetings in New York City and will be holding one-on-one meetings. A webcast of the presentation will be available on-demand beginning September 12, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern time on the investors section of Sensus Healthcare’s website or at this link .

Joe Sardano, chief executive officer, Javier Rampolla, chief financial officer, and Michael Sardano, president and general counsel, will be available during the conference for 1x1 meetings with the investment community on site at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions. Sensus offers its proprietary low-energy X-ray technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT), which is the culmination of more than a decade of research and development, to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids with its SRT-100™, SRT-100+™ and SRT-100 Vision™ systems. With its portfolio of innovative medical device products, including aesthetic lasers and its needleless TransDermal Infusion System™, Sensus provides revolutionary treatment options to enhance the quality of life of patients around the world. For more information, visit www.sensushealthcare.com .

Contact:

LHA Investor Relations

Kim Sutton Golodetz

212-838-3777

kgolodetz@lhai.com

# # #