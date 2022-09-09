Locafy to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

PERTH, Australia, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locafy Limited (Nasdaq: LCFY, LCFYW) (“Locafy” or “the Company”), a globally recognized software-as-a-service technology company specializing in local search engine marketing, is scheduled to present and hold virtual one-on-one meetings as a part of the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference being held from September 12-14, 2022.

The virtual presentation will be available on-demand here and accessible via Locafy’s investor relations website beginning Monday, September 12th at 7:00 a.m. Eastern time.

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Locafy management, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at LCFY@gatewayir.com or connect with your H.C. Wainwright representative.

About Locafy Limited

Founded in 2009, Locafy's (Nasdaq: LCFY, LCFYW) mission is to revolutionize the US$700 billion SEO sector. Locafy helps businesses and brands increase search engine relevance and prominence in a specific proximity using a fast, easy, and automated approach. For more information, please visit www.locafy.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "subject to", "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "project," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "can," the negatives thereof, variations thereon and similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website ( http://www.sec.gov ). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:

Tom Colton or Chris Adusei-Poku

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860