Rising Prevalence of Bone Degenerative Diseases Amplifying Need for Foot & Ankle Braces: Fact.MR Analysis

United States, Rockville MD, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global foot and ankle braces market is currently valued at US$ 844.7 million and is predicted to expand at a high-value CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2027.



Acute ankle sprains/injuries are one of the most frequent musculoskeletal disorders and require careful management therapy to heal properly.

According to a National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) report, only 50% of all ankle injuries treated in U.S. emergency rooms are of sports-related activities.





Since the middle of the 20th century, this rate has sharply increased in many affluent countries, most likely as a result of an increase in the number of athletes and an ageing population. Sports-related injuries have increased significantly in parallel with professional athletic events around the world.

This will increase the demand for foot and ankle braces globally. Also, rising cases of road accidents worldwide have also increased the use of orthopedic support and braces.

Get Sample PDF of This Research Report with Detailed Table of Content:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7687

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global foot and ankle braces market is currently valued at US$ 844.7 million.

China foot and ankle braces market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11% from 2022 to 2027.

Worldwide sales of foot and ankle braces are predicted to increase at a CAGR of 7% through 2027.

Highest market share is predicted to be held by North America due to rapid adoption of new technologies and an advantageous reimbursement environment.

DePuy Synthes, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Advanced Orthopedic Solutions, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, and Wright Medical Technology, Inc. are key manufacturers of foot and ankle braces.





“Rise in prevalence of bone degenerative diseases, increased in demand for orthopedic braces among the elderly, and affordable product prices are contributing to market expansion,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7687

Winning Strategy

Presence of many leading manufacturers makes the market for foot and ankle braces moderately competitive. Major foot and ankle brace manufacturers are focusing on new product launches as well as mergers and acquisitions that will aid their global expansion plans.

DePuy Synthes (US) introduced the FIBULINK Syndesmosis Repair System in the United States in March 2020 to treat severe syndesmosis wounds.





Competitive Landscape

Foot and ankle braces market expansion is anticipated to be aided by mergers and acquisitions. Companies are working together with producers and marketing companies to make better devices that are more reasonably priced.

The very first foot and ankle implant/prosthesis made with PEEK-OPTIMA HA Enhanced, a polymer from Invibio Biomaterial Solutions, was introduced by Nvision in December 2019. It is the first lower extremity device/implant to use structural encoding to allow the Unique Device Identification (UDI) mandated by the FDA for proximal interphalangeal joint arthrodesis.

By releasing technologically improved foot and ankle supports, established companies are bolstering their position in the market.

Foot and Ankle Braces Industry Research Segmentation

By Product : Bracing & Support Devices Joint Implants Soft Tissue Orthopedic Devices Orthopedic Fixation Devices Prosthetics

By Application : Hammertoe Trauma Osteoarthritis Rheumatoid Arthritis Neurological Disorders Bunions Osteoporosis Others

By End User : Hospitals Ambulatory Surgery Centers Orthopedic Clinics Rehabilitation Centers Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Quick Buy – Foot and Ankle Braces Market Research Report:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7687

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the foot and ankle braces market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2027.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (bracing & support devices, joint implants, soft tissue orthopedic devices, orthopedic fixation devices, prosthetics), application (hammertoe, trauma, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, neurological disorders, bunions, osteoporosis, others), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, orthopedic clinics, rehabilitation centers, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Foot Orthotic Insoles Market - By 2030, the number of diabetic people worldwide is projected to increase to 366 million. Owing to these broad factors, the foot orthotic insoles demand is likely to increase, expanding at a CAGR exceeding 7% throughout the 2020-2030 assessment period.

Sinus Implants Market - Growth of sinus implants market can be attributed towards increasing demand for minimally invasive techniques and promising reimbursement scenario for the sinus procedures, especially in the developed regions. ENT clinics are expected to drive revenue growth of sinus implants market on account of increasing preference of patients towards treatments in ENT clinics, cost-effectiveness and faster recovery time.

Orthopedic Implants Market - The global orthopedic implants market is expected to be valued at US$ 468 Mn by the end of 2022, and is likely to flourish at a CAGR of 6.7% across the 2022-2032 forecast period. By the end of the assessment period, the market is expected to reach US$ 900 Mn.

3D printed ophthalmic implants Market - Increasing number of ophthalmic critical cases in various geographical region, directly boost the demand for 3D printed ophthalmic implant as the patient lost its orbital or did not have, along with 3D printing of corneal implants are the major support provided to ophthalmic patients.

Orthopedic Braces and Support System Market - Rising incidence of foot-related problems is fueling demand for orthopedic leg braces and other braces in orthopedics globally, thereby benefitting the splints and braces market on the whole.

About Us:



Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-158