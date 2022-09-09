Origin Therapeutics Announces New Director

Vancouver, B.C., Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CSE: ORIG) (the “Company” or “Origin Therapeutics”), an actively managed, psychedelics industry-focused investment issuer, is pleased to announce the election of Michael Galego as a new director of the Company. Pursuant to the Company’s articles, the board of directors is permitted to increase the size of the board by one-third of the number of current directors between annual meetings of the shareholders.



Michael Galego is an executive, lawyer and corporate director with extensive M&A, corporate finance and governance experience. Mr. Galego is currently CEO of Apolo Capital Advisory Corp. and sits on the board of directors of several public and private companies. Mr. Galego has been the co-founder of several businesses, including ICC Labs, Terrace Global and several other TSXV listed companies.

Mr. Galego was previously the CEO of the Stronach Group, Agricultural Division and an advisor to Mr. Frank Stronach. Mr. Galego commenced his career at Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP in the Business Law Department. He subsequently was legal counsel to several public and private companies operating in the resource sector in South America. He was previously legal counsel to Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp., CGX Energy Inc., Medoro Resources Corp., Alange Energy Inc., Gran Colombia Corp. and involved in more than $3 billion in equity transactions and more than $5 billion in debt financings. Mr. Galego was a co-founder and director of ICC Labs until its sale to Aurora Cannabis Inc. in November 2018.

Mr. Galego holds an LLB. From the University of Windsor and a B.A. from York University. Mr. Galego is also a graduate of the Harvard Business School High Potentials Leadership Program. Mr. Galego was named to Lexpert’s “Top 40 under 40”.

About Origin Therapeutics

Origin Therapeutics is an actively managed investment issuer focused on making equity investments in psychedelics industry-related companies to provide investors with diverse exposure to the sector. The Company, led by a team of industry experts, leverages its management expertise, professional network, and due diligence process to identify and invest in leading and emerging companies focused on the emerging psychedelics sector.

