New York, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318505/?utm_source=GNW

, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Rohrer Aesthetics, and Sinclair.



The global non-invasive aesthetic treatment market is expected to grow from $43.87 billion in 2021 to $49.32 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.43%. The non-invasive aesthetic treatment market is expected to reach $85.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.79%.



The non-invasive aesthetic treatment market consists of sales of non-invasive aesthetic treatment products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to products, which are used in cosmetic medical procedures that do not involve surgery or incision. Non-invasive aesthetic treatments are painless or involve minimal, temporary pain, and have minimal downtime and low risk of complications.



The main types of non-invasive aesthetic treatments are injectables and skin rejuvenation.Aesthetic injectables refer to injectable products, which are used to smooth, remodel, or augment facial areas involving treatments such as wrinkle relaxers or dermal fillers.



These are used by hospitals & surgery centres, medical spas, clinics, traditional spas, and HCP-owned clinics.



North America was the largest region in the non-invasive aesthetic treatment market in 2021.The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the non-invasive aesthetic treatment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The non-invasive aesthetic treatment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides non-invasive aesthetic treatment market statistics, including non-invasive aesthetic treatment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a non-invasive aesthetic treatment market share, detailed non-invasive aesthetic treatment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the non-invasive aesthetic treatment industry. This non-invasive aesthetic treatment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.



The increasing focus on physical appearance among adults will propel the growth of the non-invasive aesthetic treatment market.Physical appearance refers to the external appearance of any individual irrespective of their gender, weight, height, or other aspects of the body.



With the rapid increase in self-consciousness among individuals, the individuals are focusing on investing in products and medical treatments to increase their external appearance.According to a survey published in 2020 by RealSelf, a US-based healthcare marketplace where customers can research aesthetic treatments and connect with doctors, 62% of Americans use anti-ageing products as part of their day-to-day skincare routine.



Therefore, increasing focus on physical appearance is expected to boost demand for non-invasive aesthetic treatment during the forecast period.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the non-invasive aesthetic treatment market.The companies operating in the non-invasive aesthetic treatment are increasingly focusing on developing innovative products with advanced technology and greater product efficiency.



For instance, in July 2019, Hologic, Inc., a USA-based medical technology company, launched TempSure Firm handpiece, which delivers radiofrequency through massage heads to heat tissue and reduce the appearance of cellulite.



In January 2022, Galderma, a Switzerland-based company specializing in dermatological treatments and skincare products, acquired ALASTIN Skincare Inc for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition by Galderma is focused on enhancing its product portfolio in the premium segment and research & development activities in the dermatology sector.



ALASTIN Skincare Inc is a USA-based provider of clinically-tested skincare products.



The countries covered in the non-invasive aesthetic treatment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318505/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________