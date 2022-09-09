LogicMark Appoints John Federico as Senior Director, Product

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMark, Inc. (Nasdaq: LGMK) (the “Company” or “LogicMark”), a provider of personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and technology for the growing care economy, today announced the appointment of John Federico as senior director, product for the Company, effective September 7, 2022.



“John has extensive experience in product management across a number of technologies, and a measured ability to work collaboratively with teams in the creation and commercialization of technology offerings for business and the consumer alike. We look forward to working closely with him as we continue to execute on our strategy to provide new solutions for the growing care economy,” stated Chia-Lin Simmons, LogicMark’s CEO.

Mr. Federico joins LogicMark from lottery.com, where he served as vice president, product management. Prior, he has worked in numerous leadership capacities developing products for such technology leaders as Cisco and Dell Technologies, as well as having co-founded EventHero, a real-time event management software package. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in communications, marketing, and radio/tv productions from Marist College in New York.

“I believe LogicMark to be at the precipice of an emerging new care economy and they are prepared to assume a leadership role in providing technology products to help beneficiaries stay safe and well in an ever-changing landscape. I am excited to collaborate with the rest of the LogicMark team to make this a reality and to help bring peace of mind into an otherwise uncertain environment,” added Mr. Federico.

About LogicMark, Inc.

LogicMark, Inc . (Nasdaq: LGMK) provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices and technologies to create a Connected Care Platform. The Company’s devices give people the ability to receive care at home and confidence to age in place. LogicMark revolutionized the PERS industry by incorporating two-way voice communication technology directly into its medical alert pendant and providing this life-saving technology at a price point everyday consumers can afford. The Company’s PERS technologies are sold through the United States Veterans Health Administration and dealers/distributors. LogicMark has been awarded a contract by the U.S. General Services Administration that enables the Company to distribute its products to federal, state, and local governments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations, as of the date of this press release, and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements herein with respect to the successful execution of the Company’s business strategy. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; the availability of financing; the Company’s ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company’s ability to enter into agreements with any necessary marketing and/or distribution partners; the impact of competition, the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company’s technology; the Company’s ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing for its common stock; and management of growth and other risks and uncertainties that may be detailed from time to time in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC.

Investor Relations Contact:

CORE IR

Investor@logicmark.com

516 222 2560

Media:

Jules Abraham

julesa@coreir.com