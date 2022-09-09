Cerberus Sentinel Adds David Bronner as M&A Legal Counsel

Scottsdale, Ariz., Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO), a managed compliance and cybersecurity provider based in Scottsdale, Ariz., announces that David Bronner has been appointed mergers and acquisitions legal counsel. He will lead all legal matters regarding the company’s ongoing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity.

Bronner brings over 30 years of M&A legal experience to the position. He most recently served as a partner and of counsel in the corporate and transactional practice group at K&L Gates LLP. He has previously served as a partner with Nixon Peabody LLP, Ungaretti & Harris LLP, Jenner & Block, and Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP.

Bronner was the co-chair of the sub-committee that drafted the Model Stock Purchase Agreement with Commentary published by the American Bar Association, Business Section, Committee on Mergers and Acquisitions. This publication has become a primary source for M&A lawyers and is quoted often in judicial opinions. He also has served as an expert witness in high-profile M&A litigation matters.

“Our mission is to attract and retain cybersecurity talent,” said David Jemmett, CEO, Cerberus Sentinel. “It is vital to have the legal expertise that David brings as we assess larger and more complex M&A opportunities. Cybersecurity is a global issue, and we are excited to add David’s wealth of experience to help guide our M&A strategy.”

"There has never been a more important time for organizations to take strong measures to secure their intellectual property and data, and I am looking forward to helping lead the legal aspects of Cerberus Sentinel's M&A activity," said Bronner. "I share the company's vision to acquire like-minded businesses and to bring in talent and partners who are committed to making cybersecurity and compliance a part of their culture."

About Cerberus Sentinel

Cerberus Sentinel is an industry leader as a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider. The company is rapidly expanding by acquiring world-class cybersecurity, secured managed services, and compliance companies with top-tier talent that utilize the latest technology to create innovative solutions to protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and compliance obligations.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, our mission to attract and retain cybersecurity talent; our belief that it is vital to have the legal expertise that Mr. Bronner brings as we assess larger and more complex M&A opportunities; our belief that there has never been a more important time for organizations to take strong measures to secure their intellectual property and data; and our vision to acquire like-minded businesses and to bring in talent and partners who are committed to making cybersecurity and compliance a part of their culture. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," “predict,” "plan," “project,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “potential,” “opportunity,” "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar words or phrases. These statements reflect our current views, expectations, and beliefs concerning future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks related to our ability to raise capital; our ability to increase revenue and cash flow and become profitable; our ability to recruit and retain key talent; our ability to identify and consummate acquisitions; our ability to acquire, attract, and retain clients; and other risks detailed from time to time in the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2022. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation and do not intend to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

