Cancer Immunotherapy Global Market Report 2022

The global cancer immunotheraphy market is expected to grow from $77.72 billion in 2021 to $85.70 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.27%. The cancer immunotheraphy market is expected to reach $145.16 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.08%.



The cancer immunotherapy market consists of sales of cancer immunotherapy by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to a type of cancer treatment in which the body’s immune system is used to prevent, control, and eliminate cancer.Immunotherapy aims to boost immune cells to fight cancer and provide the body with additional components to stimulate the body’s immune system.



Cancer immunotherapy comes in various forms, such as cytokines and vaccines, adoptive cell therapies, oncolytic viruses, tumor-infecting viruses, and others.



The main types of products of cancer immunotherapy are monoclonal antibodies, checkpoint inhibitors, immunomodulators, vaccines, and cell therapy.Monoclonal antibodies are man-made proteins that function in the immune system like human antibodies.



Cancer immunotherapy is used to treat lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, melanoma, prostate cancer, and multiple myeloma. These are used in hospitals, cancer research centers, and clinics.



North America was the largest region in the cancer immunotherapy market and is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in cancer immunotherapy market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rise in cancer incidence is expected to propel the cancer immunotherapy market.The factors contributing to the growth in cancer cases across the globe include tobacco, alcohol, obesity, a sedentary lifestyle, and environmental factors.



This growth in cancer cases is expected to boost demand for cancer immunotherapies, as patients are increasingly investing in medical treatments with greater recovery and minimal pain.For instance, according to the report published by National Cancer Institute (USA), in 2020, cancer was among the leading causes of death worldwide, with an estimated 1,806,590 new cases and 606,520 deaths due to cancer in the United States.



By 2040, the number of cancer cases per year is expected to be 29.5 million, with 16.4 million cancer-related deaths. Therefore, the increase in cancer incidence is expected to boost demand for cancer immunotherapy during forecast period.



The advanced technologies used in cancer immunotherapy are a key trend gaining popularity in the cancer immunotherapy market.There has been a surge of new technologies and various therapies to help the immune system identify and attack tumors using different therapy and technology such as immuno-oncology, cryoablation, bone marrow transplant, and radiation therapy.



These technologies can make a significant difference in cancer treatment and cure.For instance, in 2019, Roche Holding AG, a Swiss healthcare company, received approval to launch its new cancer immunotherapy atezolizumab in India.



It is beneficial for patients with small-cell lung cancer.



In July 2019, Boehringer Ingelheim, a German-based pharmaceutical company, acquired AMAL Therapeutics for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Boehringer Ingelheim is trying to enrich the platform for expanding its cancer immunology portfolio with novel cancer vaccines, including immuno-oncology therapies that use cutting-edge scientific discoveries and their applications.



AMAL Therapeutics is a Swiss biotechnology company focused on cancer immunotherapy and therapeutic cancer vaccines.



