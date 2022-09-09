ILUS Confirms Planned Milestone Announcements for September 2022

NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ILUS International Inc (OTC: ILUS) is a Mergers and Acquisitions company focused on acquiring and developing public safety technology and manufacturing-based companies across the globe. Given the substantial progress that has been made by the company in the third quarter, it recently confirmed that it will be making important announcements on the following milestones during the month of September 2022:



Filing of its Form 10-12G Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC")

Investment Bank which the company is working with to complete its first planned subsidiary up list to a major stock exchange

Announcement regarding planned Share lock-up and Share buy-back

First site which the company is acquiring in Serbia and details on the Investment Project and its incentives

$100m Revenue acquisition by the company’s industrial subsidiary, Quality Industrial Corp. (OTCQB: QIND)

Further acquisitions which are in their final stages

In order to become fully reporting, change its name, and up list to the OTCQB, ILUS underwent the audit of its 2020 and 2021 financials, the completion of which was announced on the 30th of August 2022. ILUS is now in the final stages of preparing its Form 10-12G Registration Statement, which it expects to file during September 2022.

ILUS has been in talks with a major investment bank regarding the planned up-list of a subsidiary to a major stock exchange. During this month, the company will make an announcement confirming the investment bank and its associated plans. Linked to the investment bank confirmation, ILUS will make an announcement regarding its planned Share lock-up and Share buy-back.

Since its first Investment Project in Serbia has been approved by the government and the property purchase agreed with the Seller, ILUS will be announcing the first project launch this month, with details of the property, deal incentives and benefits.

ILUS’ industrial subsidiary, Quality Industrial Corp. is in the final stages of completing the acquisition of a $100m+ revenue process manufacturing company headquartered in the United Arab Emirates. The subsidiary has already signed a binding agreement with the acquisition target, paid the first agreed payment of $1 million and both parties are now working through the final documentation for their anticipated deal completion and announcement during September 2022. Simultaneously, ILUS’ emergency response subsidiary, Emergency Response Technologies, is working through the completion of four acquisitions.

ILUS Managing Director, John-Paul Backwell, commented: “We expect to reach several phenomenal milestones over the coming months and our September milestones form an important step towards an outstanding fourth quarter which should contain even more stunning results and announcements.”

