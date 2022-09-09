New York, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Orthopedic Regenerative Surgical Products Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318497/?utm_source=GNW

The global orthopedic regenerative surgical products market is expected to grow from $3.65 billion in 2021 to $3.86 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.75%. The orthopedic regenerative surgical products market is expected to grow to $4.91 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.16%.



The orthopedic regenerative surgical products market consists of sales of orthopedic regenerative surgical products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for the treatment of joint pains, gout, articular defects, fibromyalgia, and osteoarthritis, as well as trauma and joint replacement, joint problems, regenerative orthopedic medicine using platelet-rich plasma (PRP) which is frequently the nonsurgical treatment of choice to assist patients in healing and repairing many musculoskeletal (orthopedic) injuries such as joint, tendon, ligament, and muscular injuries. The orthopedic regenerative surgical products are curing many other musculoskeletal injuries.



The main type of orthopedic regenerative surgical products is allograft, synthetic, cell-based, and viscosupplements.Allograft is a tissue transplant between genetically distinct individuals of the same species.



An allograft is not the same as an autograft, which uses tissue from the same person’s body and is thus genetically identical.Anterior tibialis tendon, frozen femoral head, freeze-dried bone chips, DBM putty, acellular dermis, and amniotic membrane are examples of human allografts.



These are used by hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others, in the treatment of orthopedic pain management, trauma repair, cartilage and tendon repair, and joint reconstruction.



North America was the largest region in the orthopedic regenerative surgical products market in 2021 and is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in orthopedic regenerative surgical products market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising prevalence of orthopedic diseases across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the orthopedic regenerative surgical products market.The orthopedic regenerative surgical products attribute to the prevention of orthopedic problems such as fractures, sprains, and strains, as well as lifelong conditions associated with ongoing functional limitations and disability.



Approximately 1.71 billion people have musculoskeletal conditions worldwide. The orthopedic disease musculoskeletal conditions are the leading contributor to disability worldwide, with low back pain being the single leading cause of disability in 160 countries. Hence, the rising prevalence of orthopedic diseases drives the market for orthopedic regenerative surgical products.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the orthopedic regenerative surgical products market.For instance, in 2021, the USA-based Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a global, integrated orthopedic and regenerative medicines company specializing in therapeutics based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid ("HA") technology, announced the successful completion of the first human surgical procedure with its injectable HA-based bone repair therapy for the treatment of bone voids and other skeletal system bone defects caused by trauma or age-related degeneration.



Around 900,000 people require treatment for bone voids and other bone defects of the knee, which cause pain and impaired function and may necessitate total joint replacement therapy.



In 2021, Stryker, a US-based multinational medical technologies corporation, acquired OrthoSensor Inc for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition aimed to develop the medical & surgical, neurotechnology and spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes.



OrthoSensor Inc is a leader in the digital evolution of musculoskeletal care and sensor technology for total joint replacement. OrthoSensor’s headquarters is in Dania Beach, USA.



The countries covered in the orthopedic regenerative surgical products market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

