Fencing Global Market Report 2022

The global fencing market is expected to grow from $28.19 billion in 2021 to $29.53 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.75%. The fencing market is expected to reach $40.05 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.93%.



The fencing market consists of sales of fencing by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to restrict the crossing of an established boundary.In terms of design, weight, and structure, fencing differs from the wall.



The fence is used for a variety of reasons, including security, theft prevention, and keeping children and pets in a contained area, as well as to improve the aesthetics of the property and border.



The main materials used in fencing are plastic, metal, wood and composite, concrete.Plastic fencing refer to plastic fences made from synthetic materials.



Compared to traditional wood fences, these materials are more robust, easier to maintain, and have a far longer lifespan.Fencing is applied on residential, agricultural, industrial sectors.



Fencing is used by government, mining, defence, petrochemicals, transport, and energy industries.



North America was the largest region in the fencing market in 2021 and is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in fencing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing urbanization is significantly contributing to the growth of the fencing market.Urbanization refers to the movement of mass population from rural areas to urban settings, which results in the increasing human population densities in urban areas.



The need for residential and non-residential structures is expanding as a result of urbanization, which will propel the fencing industry forward.The rise of the middle class is supporting the growth of the fencing business.



Therefore, increasing urbanization is expected to propel the growth of the fencing market going forward.



Growing strategic partnership and collaboration are the key trends gaining popularity in the fencing market.Major companies operating in the fencing sector are focused on partnerships and collaborations in order to expand their expansion into new areas and become industry leaders.



For example, in June 2020, Eldaas Technologies India Pvt Ltd announced a distribution relationship with D-Fence Electronic Fencing and Security Systems Ltd, Israel, for security and surveillance solutions.Various customers in India use Eldaas Technologies’ D-Fence product.



Vinyl by Design, a full-service provider of vinyl fences, vinyl railing, decking, and aluminum railing and fence situated in New Paris, Indiana, has been bought by Fencing Supply Consortium ("FSG"), a group of industry-leading distributors and manufacturers of fencing and outdoor living goods.



In June 2020, Eldaas Technologies India Pvt Ltd, an India-based electronic supplier company announced security and surveillance cooperation with D-Fence electronic fencing and security systems Ltd.Through this cooperation, Eldaas want a stronger and proven solution in security which can’t be cracked down by any person.



As D-Fence solutions based out of Israel, spent many years studying & researching in this field.They have developed a variety of perimeter security solutions using cutting-edge technology which can meet the need of private property to a large defense establishment.



D-Fence is an Israel based leading service provider for Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems.



The countries covered in the fencing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

