New York, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Maritime Safety System Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318506/?utm_source=GNW

, HALO Maritime Defense Systems, SRT Marine Systems Plc, Westminster Group, Captain’s Eye, and Consilium.



The global maritime safety system market is expected to grow from $17.66 billion in 2021 to $18.40 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.19%. The marine safety system market is expected to grow to $24.62 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.56%.



The maritime safety system market consists of the sales of maritime safety system solutions and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to planned solution and services implemented by shipping companies to ensure ship and marine environment safety. MSS aims to alert the system about the position and safety-related concerns about the ships in the vicinity, search and rescue coordination, and protection from terrorism, piracy, robbery, illegal trafficking activities, and others.



The main types of systems include ship security reporting system, automatic identification system (AIS), global maritime distress safety system (GMDSS), long range tracking and identification (LRIT) system, vessel monitoring and management system, other systems (automated manifest system (AMS), and automated mutual assistance vessel rescue system (AMVER).Security reporting system refers to electric systems used to prevent or abate potential risks in ships by taking less hazardous processes programs to reduce injuries and property loss.



The maritime safety system are used for loss prevention and detection, security management, counter piracy, coastal monitoring, safety of ship, pollution prevention and response (PPR) management. They used by government institutions, oil & gas, marine & construction, shipping & transportation, cargos & containers, other end-users.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the maritime safety system market in 2021 and is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the maritime safety sytem market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The maritime safety system market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides maritime safety system market statistics, including maritime safety system industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a maritime safety system market share, detailed maritime safety system market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the maritime safety system industry. This maritime safety system market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.



The growing maritime trade and transportation are expected to propel the maritime safety system market.The increased well-being of consumers leads to increased production.



The lower emissions on long voyages, maritime trade, and transportation assist producers in remaining competitive.The volume of products moved on a single trip is greater, making sea transport more cost-effective and environmentally friendly than other methods of shipping goods over long distances.



For instance, In April 2019, a report published by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development projected a significant increase in a variety of ocean economic activities by 2030. According to estimates, the worldwide value generated by ocean-based industries could double from $1.5 trillion in 2010 to $ 3 trillion in 2030. Therefore, the rising maritime trade and transportation will drive the maritime safety system.



Technology developments such as AI, IoT are a key trend gaining popularity in the maritime safety system market.For a long time, the key technology of marine safety and systems has remained unchanged.



However, the rising number of accidents, terrorism, and other components is now subject to many changes created within maritime safety and security by involving AI, IoT, Big Data, digital route management, innovative defense technology, integrated control systems, and others. For instance, In December 2020, Iridium Communications, satellite communications company, has introduced its GMDSS service that is embedded with a strong network of 66 cross-linked Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites which provide low latency, high-quality, and real-time voice and data connections across the entire system, including seas and polar regions.



In April 2021, Leonardo, an Italian aerospace, defense, and security company, acquired a 30% stake in GEM Electronica for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Leonardo will strengthen its market position in the naval sector, particularly in the sector of short and mid sensors for navigation, maritime, coastal, and airport surveillance.



It will broaden and diversify Leonardo’s product offering and improve engineering, manufacturing, and marketing. GEM Electronica is an Italian company producing small and medium-sized 3D radars, electro-optical sensors, and inertial systems for the maritime, air, and land sectors.



The countries covered in the maritime safety system market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318506/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________