Mobile Cobots Market to Advance at CAGR of 15.4% during 2022 - 2031, notes TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - A scrutiny of mobile collaborative robots market trends indicates that the advantages of the flexible deployment these in production lines is impelling the demand for mobile cobots. Together with high worker safety offered by mobile cobots, these are gathering traction among small and medium-sized manufacturers notably those who implement just-in-time (JIT) operational management strategy. The size of the mobile cobots market is projected to reach US$ 8.92 Bn by 2031.



Small businesses in end-use industries are appraising the advantages of mobile cobots for small payload capacities. On the other hand, the use of mobile cobots is growing steadily in large payload capacities. Cases in points are in assembly and manufacturing floors of automobiles manufacturing and electronics sector, found analysts who made extensive mobile cobot solution case study. Moreover, the demand is expected to rise in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food & beverage industries is steering revenue streams in the mobile cobots market.

Key Findings of Mobile Cobots Market Study

Rise in Adoption of Mobile Cobots with End Effectors Generate Enormous Revenue Streams : Integrators have a significant role to play in the capabilities of mobile collaborative robots. Rise in demand for mobile cobots with end effectors will generate massive revenue streams for firms in the mobile cobots market. Adoption of mobile cobots is growing in hazardous industrial environments, invigorated by safety and flexibility benefits. Moreover, the increase in accuracy along with the decline in costs of mobile cobots is enriching the prospects of mobile cobots market.





Integrators have a significant role to play in the capabilities of mobile collaborative robots. Rise in demand for mobile cobots with end effectors will generate massive revenue streams for firms in the mobile cobots market. Adoption of mobile cobots is growing in hazardous industrial environments, invigorated by safety and flexibility benefits. Moreover, the increase in accuracy along with the decline in costs of mobile cobots is enriching the prospects of mobile cobots market. New Robotics Technologies Expand Horizon: Large automation and robotics companies are spending sizably on R&D for innovative product development in mobile cobots market. To this end, they are focusing on integrating modern computer vision technologies and cutting-edge sensors to create new capabilities for businesses in end-use industries. Additionally, integration of machine vision technologies and IoT systems will open up new revenue streams in the mobile cobots market. Industrial automation companies are expected to reap enormous revenue gains from the adoption of products equipped with collaborative arm, AMR, and vision systems. The hardware segment held a key market share in 2021.



Mobile Cobots Market: Key Driver



Mobile cobots are growing in commercialization on the back of the rising adoption of collaborative cobots in multiple industries to boost productivity as well ensuring worker safety. Flexibility in meeting a wide range of business requirements and demands from production units is a key customer proposition for robotics companies in the mobile cobots market.





Growing popularity of end effectors due to their versatility in several applications is propelling revenue growth in the mobile cobots market



Mobile Cobots Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Europe is a lucrative region in mobile cobots market. It held a key market share of about 32.5% in 2021. Massive R&D in autonomous robots and mobile robotics has reinforced the revenue potential for players in the regional market.





Asia is a potentially lucrative regional market, and it held a share of 26.7% in the same year. Strides made by Industry 4.0 and rising adoption of small payload mobile cobots will propel abundant profitable avenues in the next few years.



Mobile Cobots Market: Key Players

Key manufacturers are expanding their product line to consolidate their position in the mobile cobots market. Prominent players are keen on equipping their products with cutting-edge sensors and communication technologies.

Some of the key players are Universal Robots, Robotnik, Precise Automation, Inc., OMRON Corporation, Locus Robotics, KUKA AG, HTE Technologies, HTE Technologies, Aethon Inc., and ABB Ltd.

Mobile Cobots Market Segmentation

Component Hardware Arm / End Effector AMR Controller Vision System Accessories Software Services

Capacity 1 to 3 kg 3 to 5 kg 5 to 10 kg Above 10 Kg

Application Assembly Machine Tending Quality Inspections Process(Material Removal/gluing/dispensing/welding/finishing) Material Handling Others (Maintenances Activities, Packaging, Inventory, etc.)

End-use Industry Automotive Retail Healthcare Electronics & Semiconductor Food & Beverage Aerospace & Defense Others (Metal & Machining, Agriculture, etc.)





Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



