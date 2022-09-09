Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corporation Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement, Meeting Dates and Updated Transaction Information for the Proposed Business Combination with FOXO Technologies, Inc.

Houston, TX, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corporation (“DWIN”) (NYSE: DWIN), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, and FOXO Technologies, Inc. (“FOXO”), a technology company applying epigenetic science and AI to modernize the life insurance industry, announced that DWIN’s registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”), relating to the previously announced proposed business combination between DWIN and FOXO (the “Business Combination”), was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 26, 2022.

DWIN will hold a Special Meeting of Stockholders (“Special Meeting”) on September 14, 2022 at 9:00 am Eastern Time to approve the Business Combination and the other proposals set forth in the Registration Statement. DWIN has established August 19, 2022 as the record date for such meeting (“Record Date”). DWIN stockholders of record at the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to vote the shares of common stock of DWIN owned by them at the Special Meeting. If the proposed Business Combination is approved by DWIN stockholders, DWIN anticipates closing the Business Combination promptly after the Special Meeting, subject to the satisfaction or waiver (as applicable) of all other closing conditions. DWIN stockholders who wish to exercise their redemption rights must do so no later than 5:00 pm Eastern Time on September 12, 2022 by following the procedures specified in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus for the Special Meeting, which has been mailed to stockholders commencing on August 30, 2022.

DWIN has scheduled an additional Special Meeting of Stockholders (“Extension Meeting”) on September 14, 2022 at 10:00 am Eastern Time. Stockholders will be asked to consider and vote upon a proposal to amend the amended and restated certificate of incorporation of DWIN (the “Charter”) to extend the date (the “Extension”) by which DWIN is required to consummate its initial business combination from September 15, 2022 until December 15, 2022 (the “Extension Amendment Proposal”). The Extension is being sought to provide additional time for DWIN to complete its initial business combination. Assuming satisfaction (or waiver) of all closing conditions prior to such date, DWIN expects to close the Business Combination on September 15th. The Extension provides additional time in the event that it is needed to execute the closing.

DWIN’s stockholders that have elected to redeem their public shares of DWIN in connection with the Special Meeting and also desire to have such shares redeemed in connection with the Extension Meeting do not need to take any additional action as such shares will be automatically submitted for redemption in connection with the Extension Special Meeting. However, DWIN’s stockholders that have not elected to redeem their public shares of DWIN in connection with the Special Meeting may elect to redeem such shares in connection with the Extension Meeting.

DWIN encourages all shareholders to vote on the proposal(s) for both the Special Meeting and the Extension Meeting.

Upon completion of the Business Combination, DWIN estimates that enterprise value will be approximately $297mm of the combined company and the common stock will trade on the NYSE American Stock Exchange (or another permitted exchange) under the symbol “FOXO”. At the closing of the Business Combination, all remaining DWIN units will separate into their components consisting of one share of DWIN common stock and one-half of one warrant and, as a result, will no longer trade together as a separate security.

DWIN stockholders who need assistance in completing the proxy card, need additional copies of the definitive proxy statement/prospectus, or have questions regarding the Special Meeting or Extension Meeting may contact DWIN’s proxy solicitor, Saratoga Proxy Consulting, by calling (888) 368-0379, or by email at info@saratogaproxy.com.

About Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp

Delwinds is a special purpose blank check company formed to effectuate a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Delwinds’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer is Andrew J. Poole. For more information on Delwinds, visit www.delwinds.com.

About FOXO Technologies, Inc.

FOXO is a technology company aiming to make longevity science fundamental to life insurance. By applying epigenetic science and AI to commercialize saliva-based biomarkers, FOXO plans to simplify the consumer underwriting journey and enhance the consumer value proposition. FOXO’s platform will modernize the life industry with saliva-based underwriting technology and consumer engagement services. FOXO is the parent company of the FOXO Life Insurance Company. For more information about FOXO, visit www.foxotechnologies.com.

Important Information and Where to Find It

Participants In the Solicitation

Forward-Looking Statements

No Offer or Solicitation

Contact:

Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp.

Bryce Quin

bryce@delwinds.com

Investor Relations

Cody Slach, Matthew Hausch

Gateway Investor Relations

(949) 574-3860

FOXO@gatewayir.com