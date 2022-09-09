Global Mushroom Cultivation Market Report 2022: Rise in Awareness About the Multiple Benefits of Mushroom Consumption Propelling Sector

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mushroom Cultivation Market, By Type, By Raw Material, By Phase, By Form, By Application, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mushroom cultivation market is expected to grow at a steady rate in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Factors such as growing per capita mushroom consumption and the rise in awareness about the multiple benefits of mushroom consumption are driving the market growth. Surge in demand for vegan and natural food in the diet and increasing health-consciousness among consumers are the prominent factors expected to accelerate the demand for the global mushroom cultivation market.

Also, rise in the efforts by the market players to adopt the latest technologies will boost the commercial production of mushrooms, which is expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the market players in the global mushroom cultivation market during the forecast period.



Global mushroom cultivation is segmented based on type, raw material, phase, form, application, region, and company. Based on regional analysis, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold a significant market share for the next five years, 2023-2027. China is the largest producer and consumer of mushrooms across the world . An increase in the cultivation of mushrooms along with the increasing consumption in the region are expected to fuel the demand for mushrooms in the country. Also, the adoption of the latest technology for mushroom cultivation by the market players is expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the growth of the global mushroom cultivation market in the forecast period.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of global mushroom cultivation market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global mushroom cultivation market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast global mushroom cultivation market based on type, raw material, phase, form, application, region, and company.

To identify dominant region or segment in the global mushroom cultivation market.

To identify drivers and challenges for global mushroom cultivation market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global mushroom cultivation market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global mushroom cultivation market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global mushroom cultivation market.

Key Target Audience:

Mushroom cultivation manufacturers, suppliers

Market research and consulting firms

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to mushroom cultivation

Report Scope:

In this report, global mushroom cultivation market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Global Mushroom Cultivation Market, By Type:

Button Mushroom

Oyster Mushroom

Shiitake Mushroom

Others

Global Mushroom Cultivation Market, By Raw Material:

Animal Based

Bio-Based Industrial Trash

Others

Global Mushroom Cultivation Market, By Phase:

Composting

Spawning

Casing

Pinning

Harvesting

Global Mushroom Cultivation Market, By Form:

Canned

Frozen

Fresh

Dried

Others

Global Mushroom Cultivation Market, By Application:

Bedding

Cushion

Global Mushroom Cultivation Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Mushroom Cultivation Market



4. Voice of Customer



5. Executive Summary



6. Global Mushroom Cultivation Market Outlook



7. Asia-Pacific Mushroom Cultivation Market Outlook



8. Europe Mushroom Cultivation Market Outlook



9. North America Mushroom Cultivation Market Outlook



10. South America Mushroom Cultivation Market Outlook



11. Middle East and Africa Mushroom Cultivation Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Pricing Analysis



15. Competitive Landscape



16. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned

Smithy Mushrooms Ltd.

Rheinische Pilz Zentrale GmbH

Monaghan Mushrooms Ltd

Walsh Mushrooms Group

South Mill Mushrooms Sales Inc.

Hirano Mushroom LLC

Gourmet Mushrooms, Inc.

Fresh Mushroom Europe NV

L F Lambert Spawn Co

Polar Shiitake Oy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cvgizb