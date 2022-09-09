Mosaic Begins Drilling on 113 North

English French

MONTREAL, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mosaic Minerals Corporation (CSE: MOC) (“Mosaic” or the “Company”) announces that it has started the drilling campaign of a minimum of 1,000 meters on the 113 North property. The company's management wants to test the possible continuity of an ultramafic associated with the Fortin/Ducros showing of Québec Nickel, located approximately 300 meters south of the property boundary.



A magnetic anomaly trending NNO-SSE seems associated with this showing. This, according to MERN data and results obtained by Québec Nickel (see press release dated 06-13-2022), would contain interesting Ni, Cu, Pt, Pd and Au values.

A prospecting campaign on the northern part of the 113 North property was also launched in the last few days (see attached map). The objective is to collect as many samples as possible to learn more about this part of the property.



The 113 North project is located in the southeastern part of the Abitibi greenstone belt and is comprised of 59 claims totalling 3,010 ha within a 6-to12-kilometer-wide band made up of volcano-sedimentary rocks located between the granodiorite-tonalite batholiths of Josselin and Montgay. The volcanic rocks of this group exhibit felsic, intermediate, and mafic compositions and are intersected by dunite, gabbro and diorite dykes. Iron formations (sulphides and oxides) and clastic sedimentary rocks, such as greywackes and shales, are also present.

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Gilles Laverdière, P.Geo., an independent consulting geologist and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

About Mosaic Minerals Corporation

Mosaic Minerals Corp. is a Canadian mining exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: MOC) focusing on the exploration of strategic minerals in the territory of the province of Quebec.

Source :

M. Jonathan Hamel

President & CEO

jhamel@mosaicminerals.ca

514-317-7956

