NextGen Security Announces Partnership With Dunes Point Capital, LP to Enhance Growth and Expansion Opportunities

EXTON, Pa., Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextGen Security ("NextGen"), a North American leader in system-based security integration, today announced a partnership with Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC"), a private investment firm with focus in the general industrial and business service sectors. This investment from DPC will strengthen NextGen's ability to grow organically as well as through culture fit acquisitions.

NextGen currently is delivering security initiatives for clients in over 30 U.S. states and several Canadian provinces. Founded in 2012, NextGen provides complex electronic security solutions for Fortune 1000 clients as well as large regional institutions. Since inception, NextGen has seen substantial organic growth and by 2017 was recognized as the fastest growing systems integrator in North America by SD&I Magazine.

"We are excited about our partnership with DPC. This investment will allow NextGen to reach our next stage of growth and will give all our employees the room they need to achieve their professional goals," said Ryan Loughin, President of NextGen. "It will also allow us to partner with other integrators that have the same culture and vision."

NextGen will be holding its 10-year anniversary event in November with all its employees. "This is a huge achievement for NextGen's employees, and I am thrilled to be able to celebrate it with everyone in Captiva Island, Florida, in November," said Frank Brewer, CEO of NextGen. "We've come a long way in 10 short years, and that's because of our employees and their dedication to what we stand for. The next stage of our journey should be even more rewarding for everyone."

About NextGen

NextGen is a premier systems-based integrator that designs, installs and services a vast array of different security-based technology solutions. Systems include enterprise access control and video, visitor management, perimeter detection, and life safety. Headquartered outside of Philadelphia, NextGen was recently ranked as #11 on SDM Magazine's Top Systems Integrators Report. To learn more about NextGen Security, visit www.nextgensecured.com.

Contact

Ryan Loughin

NextGen

484.235.5513

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.