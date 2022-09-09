Discovery Data’s Latest Solution with MarketLink API for Insurance

EATONTOWN, NJ, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Data, the market leader in data, insight, and analytics for the financial services and insurance industries, announced today the release of MarketLink API for Insurance. This latest solution empowers clients to discover opportunities in their target markets by ingesting customized, accurate, and actionable insurance agent data and enabling the flexibility to build custom integrations to connect to various systems such as CRMs, data warehouses, marketing platforms, and other applications.

Clients can use this powerful tool to leverage specialized data sets focused on their specific needs, including:

License Types Life Health Property and Casualty (P&C) Variable

Agent Specialties Annuity Final Expense Medicare Supplement

Carrier Appointments Name Group Issue and Expiration Dates

Contact Information Phone Numbers Email Addresses



“Our customers not only want the most accurate data, but they want to be able to access that data in their own systems,” said Michael Chyzowych, Head of Product. “This type of continuous innovation is enabling our clients to uncover new opportunities and we are happy to be a partner that helps our clients drive growth.”

For more information, contact 732-933-1899 or press@discoverydata.com.

About Discovery Data

Discovery Data, an ISS Market Intelligence (ISS MI) solution, provides data, insights, and analytics on the firms and people driving the financial services and insurance industries across North America. Asset and wealth management firms, insurance companies, and service and technology providers turn to Discovery Data to improve their business performance. To learn more, visit https://discoverydata.com

