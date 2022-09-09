English Finnish

eQ Plc Managers' Transactions

9 September 2022 at 4:00 p.m.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Lotta Kopra

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: eQ Oyj

LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 19381/6/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-09-06

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009009617

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 129 Unit price: 23.5 EUR

(2): Volume: 63 Unit price: 23.5 EUR

(3): Volume: 120 Unit price: 23.5 EUR

(4): Volume: 23 Unit price: 23.45 EUR

(5): Volume: 401 Unit price: 23.25 EUR

(6): Volume: 10000 Unit price: 23.5 EUR

(7): Volume: 48 Unit price: 23.25 EUR

(8): Volume: 118 Unit price: 23.2 EUR

(9): Volume: 40 Unit price: 23.15 EUR



Aggregated transactions

(9): Volume: 10942 Volume weighted average price: 23.48512 EUR





eQ Plc



Additional information: Juha Surve, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 9 6817 8733

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi

eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 12.0 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.

More information about the Group is available on our website at www.eQ.fi.