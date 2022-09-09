REPEAT – MEDIA ADVISORY: Ontario unions to hold media conference as Bill 124 court hearings commence

TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ontario unions will hold a media conference on the steps of the Superior Court of Justice on Monday, September 12 at 9:00 a.m., as the court hearings regarding Bill 124 commence.



Bill 124, which caps public sector wages at one per cent, is an attack on workers’ right to free and fair collective bargaining, according to unions. Speakers will address the impacts of Bill 124, including its effect on the current health care crisis. Workers affected by the legislation will be present as part of a solidarity action, highlighting its impacts. Details can be found here .

Date: Monday, September 12, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m.

Location: Superior Court of Justice, 330 University Ave., Toronto

Speakers:

Patty Coates, President, Ontario Federation of Labour

Cathryn Hoy, President, Ontario Nurses’ Association

Fred Hahn, President, CUPE-Ontario

Karen Brown, President, Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario

Sharleen Stewart, President, SEIU Healthcare

JP Hornick, President, OPSEU/SEFPO

Colleen Burke, Staff Representative, United Steelworkers



