UPS Announces Retirement of Charlene Thomas

ATLANTA, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS announced today that Executive Vice President (EVP) and Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer Charlene Thomas will retire after 34 years of exemplary service, effective Oct. 1.

Most recently, Charlene led UPS’s global diversity, equity and inclusion efforts among employees, suppliers and customers around the world. Before that, Charlene served as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), guiding the company’s efforts to transform its culture and people practices for UPS’s more than 500,000 global employees.

“We thank Charlene for her distinguished career and leadership in roles ranging from Operations to Marketing, and Human Resources,” said Chief Executive Officer Carol Tomé. “Her recent work launching our ‘You Belong at UPS’ initiative is an example of her lasting impact on current and future employees, encouraging them to bring their personal and professional gifts to the organization.”

Charlene also led the company’s policy changes regarding tattoos, natural hair and other areas of personal appearance. During her tenure Charlene was named the 2020 Converge D&I Global Executive of the Year and in August 2022 UPS was named one of Supply Chain Magazine’s top 10 companies committed to implementing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives in recruitment and partnerships.

Upon Charlene’s retirement, UPS EVP and CHRO Darrell Ford will assume the additional role of Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer.