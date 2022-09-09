Privia Health to Participate in the Baird 2022 Global Healthcare Conference

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Privia Health Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVA) today announced that its management team plans to participate in a "fireside chat" Q&A session at the 2022 Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 beginning at 9:05 am ET.



The live webcast and replay of the event, as well as any accompanying slide presentation, will be available at ir.priviahealth.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

About Privia Health

Privia Health™ is a technology-driven, national physician enablement company that collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings. Our platform is led by top industry talent and exceptional physician leadership, and consists of scalable operations and end-to-end, cloud-based technology that reduces unnecessary healthcare costs, achieves better outcomes, and improves the health of patients and the well-being of providers. For more information, visit priviahealth.com.

