New York, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aerospace Valves Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318494/?utm_source=GNW





The global aerospace valves market is expected to grow from $10.45 billion in 2021 to $11.05 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.77%. The aerospace valves market is expected to grow to $13.56 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.25%.



The aerospace valves market consists of sales of aerospace valves by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that refers to the aviation system that controls critical components of an aircraft for directing, regulating, or controlling the flow of fluid such as gases, fluidized solids, liquids, or slurries by closing, partially obstructing, or opening passageways.



The main type of aerospace valves includes butterfly valves, rotary valves, solenoid valves, flapper-nozzle valves, poppet valves, gate valves, ball valves, and others.A butterfly valve is a quarter-turn rotational motion valve used to shut off flow in pipelines and regulate the flow.



The materials used in the production of aerospace valves include stainless steel, titanium, aluminium, and other materials.These are used in fuel, hydraulic, environmental control, pneumatic, lubrication, and water & wastewater systems.



The valves are sold through different distribution channels including original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and aftermarket.



North America was the largest region in the aerospace valves market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the aerospace valves market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The aerospace valves market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides aerospace valves market statistics, including aerospace valves industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a aerospace valves market share, detailed aerospace valves market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the aerospace valves industry. This aerospace valves market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.



The increasing global commercial aircraft fleet is expected to propel the aerospace valves market.The growing number of air passengers has widely increased the acquisition of commercial aircraft across the globe.



The increasing acquisition of new aircraft by aerospace transport companies across the globe is expected to boost demand for aerospace valves, as they are a vital component in the majority of critical infrastructure across the aircraft.For instance, In June 2021, United Airlines, a US-based airline company, planned to order 270 aeroplanes for the post-COVID growth plan.



And In May 2021, Airbus, an aerospace company, announced that it would increase the production of its A320 planes. Therefore, the increase in the global commercial aircraft fleet is expected to boost demand for aerospace valves during the forecast period.



Additive manufacturing is a key trend gaining popularity in the aerospace valves market. 3D printing is an additive manufacturing technique that creates a physical object from a digital design. The manufacturing process involves laying down a layer of material in the form of liquid, powered plastic or other through the input from digital design software. The companies operating in the aerospace valves sector are increasingly utilizing 3D printing technologies to develop unibody and fuselage design and production. For instance, In July, Honeywell International Inc., a USA-based conglomerate corporation launched a bleed pressure regulating valve from 3D printing manufacturing process, which will be installed in military trainer aircraft.



In June 2021, Eaton Corporation PLC, an Ireland-based intelligent power management company, acquired Cobham Mission Systems for $2.83 billion. With the acquisition, Eaton company is planning to establish its portfolio for strong growth and consistence performance in the market. Cobham Mission Systems is a UK-based provider of fuel tank inserting systems, space propulsion components, and others.



The countries covered in the aerospace valves market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318494/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________