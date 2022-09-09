QUEST WATER AND AQUATAP™ OASIS PARTNERSHIP LAUNCH THE AQUATAP™ MOBILE APP AND COMMENCE WATER SALES IN THE DRC

VANCOUVER, CANADA, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QUEST WATER GLOBAL, INC. (OTC Pink: QWTR) ("Quest" and/or the "Company"), an innovative water technology company and developer of the solar-powered AQUAtap™ water purification, desalination, and distribution technology, announced today that the Company’s joint venture in the Democratic Republic of Congo (the “DRC”), AQUAtap™ Oasis Partnership SARL (“AQUAtap™ Oasis”), has developed and launched its proprietary AQUAtap™ App, a mobile device application for the payment of clean water at AQUAtap™ Oasis Community Water Centers in the DRC.



The launch of the AQUAtap™ App represents a significant milestone for both the Company and AQUAtap™ Oasis. The App can be downloaded in seconds and users can begin buying water immediately, which will allow AQUAtap™ Oasis to serve an even greater number of customers.

The AQUAtap™ App has been released on the Google Play App Store for Android users and will soon be released on the Apple App Store for iPhone users. The App allows people to easily purchase clean, safe water from AQUAtap™ Oasis’ Community Water Centers in the DRC using their mobile phones and is integrated with Pepele Mobile, Trust Merchant Bank’s mobile banking platform, and the Orange Money digital platform. The App is also integrated with Quest’s electronic water management and cashless revenue collection system.

The Company expects the new AQUAtap™ App, with its two integrated digital payment platforms, to simplify customers’ access to clean water, while adding important metrics to allow each AQUAtap™ Oasis Community Water Center to measure its performance and community impact. The launch of the App, together with the integration of the payment platforms, evidences the pioneering approach of both the Company and AQUAtap™ Oasis to the digital distribution of clean water.

“Year after year, global and national institutions struggle to meet the basic clean water needs of growing populations, while mobile phones have become ever-present in the developing world,” remarked Isaac Kalonji, Co-Founder and Managing Director of AQUAtap™ Oasis and President of Kalo Products SARL. “The spread of mobile phones has greatly reduced the time and cost of communication between multiple, often remote areas. Mobile phones are increasingly being used as cost-effective tools for collecting data and disseminating information. We could not pass on that. Therefore, entering the Fintech space in the DRC by developing and launching our AQUAtap™ App, brings us closer to our customers, provides financial inclusion, and helps us create more transparency with our partners and investors.”

Since the launch of the first AQUAtap™ Oasis Community Water Center on World Water Day, March 22, 2021, AQUAtap™ Oasis has provided clean water to the community free of charge for a trial period. Sales of water commenced in May 2022, with the AQUAtap™ App and AQUAtap™ revenue collection system tracking the progress. The current success of water sales is evidenced by the growing number of people downloading the new App, using it to charge their water cards, and purchasing clean, safe water. AQUAtap™ Oasis has experienced sales revenue growth of 50% per week as the public eagerly adopts the AQUAtap™ App at a greater rate and becomes comfortable with using the overall payment system. It is not only imperative for Quest and AQUAtap™ Oasis to continuously innovate in the clean water sector, but also to develop a direct relationship with their customers.

“The DRC, and Africa as a whole, is embracing an amazing digital transformation full of opportunities, jobs creation, and the sustainable impact of financial inclusion for lower income families. The launch of our new AQUAtap™ App reflects our Partnership’s steadfast commitment to this important process. This digital distribution of clean water is believed to be the first successful case of such distribution in the DRC,” stated Maryan Ali, Director of AQUAtap™ Oasis and Co-founder and Managing Director of American Venture Mergers & Acquisitions. “Data collection is our most valuable asset. Our new App will provide business intelligence and deep insights, allowing us to innovate, grow, and scale more effectively.”

The AQUAtap™ App, together with both Pepele Mobile and the Orange Money digital platform integrated within, not only provides ease of access to clean water, but also full transparency for the partners and investors of AQUAtap™ Oasis. Those partners and investors have access to the administrative back-end element of the App, allowing them to monitor, in real time, the number of people charging water cards, the amount being charged, how often customers buy water, and how much water each customer purchases, along with several other performance metrics.

Click on, or copy, this link to view the AQUAtap™ Mobile App video: https://bit.ly/3wxQZEo

About AQUAtap™ Oasis Partnership SARL

AQUAtap™ Oasis Partnership SARL is a strategic partnership between Quest Water Solutions, Inc. (Canada), a wholly owned operating subsidiary of the Company, Dikembe Mutombo’s American Venture Mergers & Acquisitions, LLC (USA), and Kalo Products SARL (DRC). The Partnership merges the social mission of a non-profit with the market-driven approach of business for powering comprehensive growth, dignity, and potential while accelerating progress toward the Global Goal of equitable access to safe, affordable drinking water. The benefits arising from this holistic, inclusive, and impactful approach creates shared value for both business and society.

About AQUAtap™ Oasis Community Centers

Quest’s AQUAtap™ are self-contained, solar-powered, decentralized water purification and distribution systems. The AQUAtap™ was designed primarily for use in rural or peri-urban locations where infrastructure is scarce or non-existent. The AQUAtap™ is a cost-effective, sustainable, and environmentally sound turnkey solution that supplies a safe, reliable, and abundant source of potable water. Each unit is fully autonomous, powered by state-of-the-art photovoltaic panels. The energy efficient AQUAtap™ is available in several configurations, depending on the application, the water source, and preferred distribution method. When in use in conjunction with Quest’s inclusive Build-Own-Operate business model, as is the case currently in the DRC, the AQUAtap™ systems are equipped with multiple cashless, point-of-sale interface modules to allow for the sale of clean water. Each AQUAtap™ converts contaminated fresh water, brackish, or sea water into clean, purified drinking water at a rate of up to 100,000 liters per day. The systems are both modular and scalable in design, easily allowing for increased water production, and are designed to function in any environment and without any existing infrastructure. Housed in a custom, modular enclosure, a single solar-powered AQUAtap™ system is capable of producing clean water for up to 5,000 people per day.

About Quest Water Global, Inc.

Quest Water Global, Inc., is a socially responsible, innovative water solutions company. Our goal is to provide a permanent, abundant, affordable, and sustainable source of drinking water to underserved communities. The Company’s proprietary solar-powered AQUAtap™ Community Water Purification & Distribution System produces up to 100,000 litres per day of clean, safe drinking water. To achieve its financial, social, and environmental goals, Quest utilizes an inclusive, proprietary Build-Own-Operate business model that relies on strong multi-sector partnerships, operating globally and in local communities. For more information, visit our website at www.questwaterglobal.com.

