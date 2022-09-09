Zaya Younan, CEO of El Septimo, Releases Zaya Nueva Reserva Cigar for the First Time

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zaya Younan, billionaire and CEO of El Septimo Cigars, believes everyone, regardless of financial status, should be able to try an El Septimo at least once. With that in mind, El Septimo has partnered with the Privada Cigar Club's Limited Cigar Association to create a one-time opportunity to purchase the El Septimo Zaya Nueva Reserva at half of its $28.00 MSRP.

"Throughout our long history we have developed luxury products and services around the globe with the belief that everyone should be able to afford them. Everyone deserves to enjoy and experience luxury products and services. They are not only intended for the rich people. This has been the cornerstone of our corporate mission over the last decade, and this is why you can enjoy the best cigars, best hotels, best golf courses, best spirits, and best lifestyle products in the world, designed and made by us for everyone. This has been our mission at Younan Company. This is why we partnered with Privada Cigar Club to launch a new cigar in the Zaya Collection named Zaya Nueva Reserva as a special opportunity to Privada Cigar Club members to enjoy one of the world’s finest ultra-premium aged cigars at a very affordable price. Privada Cigar Club represents the next generation of cigar smokers. Not all enthusiasts can afford to smoke an El Septimo every day; this is their chance." -Zaya Younan, CEO of El Septimo.

“The Zaya Nueva Reserva is an extension off of our most premium line, the Zaya Collection, offered in a blend that can be enjoyed by all. This 5” x 54 cigar has been aged for 7 years before being assembled at our high-altitude mountainous factory & plantation in Costa Rica. The wrapper is from Costa Rica and the binder and fillers are from the Dominican Republic and Nicaragua. This cigar has 3 filers and is full of structure and taste,” adds Zaya Younan.

Privada Cigar Club, known for rare, exclusive, and aged cigars, is saving a portion of the cigar's production following the initial release, and further aging them for an additional 10 years in cedar cases stored in coolers humidified by Boveda. Privada Cigar Club will periodically release small quantities of the production over the course of the 10 years so that consumers can experience the finest tobacco in the world, that when professionally aged, continues to develop over the course of its lifetime.

"It is a pleasure for us to be working so closely with El Septimo of Geneva. In the short time they have been in the US, they have built an undisputable reputation for quality and consistency in their cigars, which are some of the finest you can find anywhere in the world. Regarding this collaboration, this is the one area where I know more than 90% than the other brands out there: post-production, long-term aging of cigars. Providing our members with aged cigars has been part of our DNA from the very beginning. It became clear at some point that we were going to need to start aging cigars ourselves, and at that moment, I began focussing heavily on becoming an expert at the process. No other company of our scale ages cigars using the exact methods we do, and we continue to refine our expertise in aging cigars long-term while exploring any opportunity to learn more about the aging of tobacco. This collaboration with El Septimo further serves our goal of keeping the experience of aged cigars at the forefront of the service we offer our consumers." -Brian Desind, Owner of Privada Cigar Club

The cigar will initially be available at Limited Cigar Association retailers beginning on Friday, October 7th. The cigar will be available for $14.00 for the first 72 hours of the release, until 12:00am local-time Monday, October 10th. Beginning on the Monday following the release, the price will return to the $28.00 MSRP at LCA retail shops, and will not return to the half-off sale price during any future appearances of the cigar.

About Younan Company

Younan Company is a global private equity firm that specializes in acquisitions and management of various assets and companies in the luxury consumer space. The company’s strategy is to build a portfolio of luxury products and properties, and lifestyle companies and services. Today, Younan Company is recognized as a global luxury brand with more than $3.2 billion in assets under management through its subsidiaries Premium Cigar Maker El Septimo Geneva SA, Younan Properties and La Maison Younan . La Maison Younan owns and manages luxury hotels and resorts in France, including Château de Beauvois, Hôtel Saint-Martin, Château Le Prieuré, Alexandra Palace, Domaine de Vaugouard, and Château de la Perrière, as well as Malibu Foz Hotel and Beach Resort located in Figueira da Foz, Portugal, four French golf courses including Golf des Forges , Golf du Petit Chêne , Golf d ’Avrillé, and Golf de Vaugouard, two vineyards in Saint-Émilion including Château La Croix Younan and Château Zaya, and MPA Studio de Création Design Agency in Paris.

Attachments