Earthling Security Has Been Awarded a General Services Administration (GSA) 8(a) Stars III

RESTON, Va., Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earthling Security, LLC is proud to announce that it has been awarded a General Services Administration (GSA) 8(a) STARS III contract. STARS III is a Best in Class (BIC) Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) with a $50B ceiling that provides service-based IT solutions to Federal Government and DoD customers.

About GSA 8(a) Stars III

GSA 8(a) Streamlined Technology Acquisition Resource for Services (STARS) III is a proven contract vehicle that provides a low risk, streamlined acquisition process for IT services. This award aligns with Earthling Security's mission of making it easy for organizations to do business in complex regulatory environments.

"We are committed to providing compliant business environments by utilizing top tier automation and security solutions across multiple industries and verticals," said Yusuf Ahmed, Earthling Security's CEO. "Earthling Security is proud to be a STARS III contractor. STARS III is a perfect contract for our business model and expanding our IT services with current and new Federal Government customers."

Earthling Security

Government and commercial organizations need secure systems, designed and implemented with security architectures and controls aimed at achieving business objectives and compliance requirements. Earthling Security designs, builds, implements, assesses, and manages those architectures and systems. As a strategic, end-to-end Cloud Computing, IT Security and DevSecOps solutions company with extensive experience, our focus is to provide tailored and strategic business solutions to support and optimize the business mission of our valued clients. As a leading provider of high end consulting and managed services, Earthling Security enables its clients to accomplish its business goals and achieve the highest level of security and technical excellence.

