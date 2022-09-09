Florida Panthers join Acronis’ #TeamUp Program to support cyber protection partnerships with world-class sports teams

MIAMI, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Florida Panthers are proud to join Acronis’ #TeamUp program, an exclusive offer to Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to join Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, in working with world-class sports teams to keep all parties’ data safe and #CyberFit.



As a top-performing MSP, Acronis will now serve as the Cyber Protection Partner of the National Hockey League’s Florida Panthers. Now, as a proud cyber protection partner, the Florida Panthers are eager to integrate disaster recovery to ensure full data restoration and minimal damages in case of an attack.

“We’re excited to partner with Acronis, an innovative leader in the data recovery industry,” said Panthers Chief Revenue Officer, Shawn Thornton. “We look forward to a successful partnership through best-in-class data protection within our organization.”

Sports teams around the world choose Acronis Cyber Protect, an innovative Machine Intelligence (MI) enhanced solution that integrates data protection with cybersecurity, prevents cyberattacks, minimizes damage and helps teams avoid downtime. Acronis combines automation and integration, ensuring the prevention, detection, response, recovery, and analysis needed to safeguard all workloads while streamlining protection efforts. Acronis cyber protection provides the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) services required to protect the modern sport. Acronis Cyber Protect also offers full disaster recovery support with cloud VPN connections, customized recovery templates, custom DNS configurations and more, ensuring the teams’ data is retrievable no matter what happens.

Pat Hurley, Acronis’ Vice President and General Manager, Americas said: “Not only are the Florida Panthers a valuable addition to Acronis’ #TeamUp program, they are a respected organization in the South Florida community. Off the ice, their leaders support future generations to come and protect those who have served us and we are excited to provide them with the disaster recovery services.”

LAN Infotech was established to make a difference in its Florida technology community. They help clients achieve success and grow their businesses. They do this by providing them with just the right technology to make their jobs easier and to help their employees be more productive. LAN Infotech believes that technology should be seamless and second nature. Their services are tailored to suit the needs of small-to mid-sized businesses.

“The entire LAN Infotech Team is excited to be supporting the Florida Panthers on their security/disaster recovery journey,” said LAN Infotech President & CEO, Michael Goldstein. “As a long-time Florida Panthers season ticket holder, it is an honor together with Acronis to work with the organization.”

The Acronis #TeamUp initiative is open to all service providers looking for innovative ways to grow their business with Acronis and tap into the exciting world of sports marketing. All parties in this partnership will enjoy events and marketing assets such as luxury suites, season tickets, facility rental at FLA Live Area, social media features, LED branding and signage, and more.

To learn more about the Acronis #TeamUp Program, please visit https://www.acronis.com/en-us/lp/msp-sports/.

About The Florida Panthers

The NHL’s Florida Panthers are entering their 29th season in the league, competing in the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference. The Florida Panthers won the Presidents Trophy in 2021-22, earning the most points during the regular season. Under General Manager Bill Zito, the Panthers have grown into a tenacious, dynamic and exciting team led by Team Captain Aleksander Barkov, stalwart defenseman Aaron Ekblad, two-time Vezina Trophy recipient Sergei Bobrovsky and a deep roster of proven and promising NHL talent. At home in Sunrise, Fla. at the FLA Live Arena, the Panthers are set to host the 2023 NHL All-Star Game.

About LAN Infotech

LAN Infotech was established 13 years ago to make a difference in our Florida technology community. We help our clients achieve success and grow their businesses. We do this by providing them with just the right technology to make their jobs easier and to help their employees be more productive. We believe that technology should be seamless and second nature. Our services are tailored to suit the needs of small-to mid-sized businesses.

LAN Infotech has achieved a number of significant accomplishments over the past few years including Inc 5000 Regionals Florida 2021, MSP 500: CRN Top 500 Global MSPs in 2022, South Florida Daily Business Review “Best Of 2021” Award and our CEO has been awarded Greater Fort Lauderdale 2022 Small Business Person of the Year.

About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions powered by AI. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment - from cloud to hybrid to on premises - at a low and predictable cost.

Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis now has more than 2,000 employees in 34 locations in 19 countries. Acronis Cyber Protect solution is available in 26 languages in over 150 countries and is used by over 20,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses.

Contact for press release: Karl Bateson | karl.bateston@acronis.com