JM&A Group Announces the Launch of EV+ Protect™ Brand

Deerfield Beach, Fla., Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A leader in driving the performance and profitability of automotive dealerships for nearly 45 years, JM&A Group has enhanced its F&I product offering with the introduction of EV+ Protect™.

The brand represents an expanded suite of products tailored specifically to meet the nuanced needs of electric vehicle owners, while introducing the company’s comprehensive platinum and powertrain limited warranties for pre-owned electrified vehicles – offering protection for one year or 12,000 miles.

“While JM&A has been providing trusted EV and hybrid products for years, this new portfolio of branded offerings gives customers a full suite of options to protect their vehicles in the way they see fit,” said Josh Bass, vice president of Innovation at JM&A Group. “As customers purchase their first and even second fully electric vehicles, dealers should be prepared to address new questions and help educate shoppers. Having a brand like EV+ Protect™ allows dealers to, very simply, convey a level of personalized protection to generate peace of mind quickly, while also increasing customer satisfaction.”

The diverse and full EV+ Protect™ suite of protection products is available to all existing and new JM&A Group customers and will help dealers maximize every sale and enhance customer lifecycle experiences. For dealers, EV+ Protect™ will provide the opportunity to have a proven product mix that maintains their ability to offer protection options for their customers across various manufacturers. In particular, the new limited warranty product is a timely tool as early-model EVs begin entering the used market.

“As EV adoption continues to grow among consumers, JM&A is committed to long-term investment and innovation in EV+ Protect™ products and services,” said Bass. “Particularly with manufacturers committing to new technology and infrastructure developing across cities nationwide, EV+ Protect™ will serve as an umbrella brand of protections that can continue to evolve and grow with the segment.”

Protection includes, but is not limited to:

All-New Pre-Owned Electric Vehicle Warranty

Comprehensive platinum and powertrain limited warranty protection options that can be provided with pre-owned EV sales

Multi-point vehicle inspection, including analysis for outstanding recalls, full road test, tire and brakes, transmission, and electrical components

Vehicle Service Contract

Mechanical Breakdown protection of the battery and charging system

Covered repairs for the electric drive motor, electric power inverter, battery management system, battery thermal system, and electrically driven accessories

Total Loss Protection (GAP)

After a total loss, there may be a “gap” in value from the amount owed and the actual cash value of the vehicle. The Total Loss Protection Plan was created to help consumers bridge that gap for new or used vehicles.

Maintenance Plan

Valuable car care services, such as tire rotation and multi-point inspection, are available for electric vehicles with different mileage intervals: 5,000, 7,500, 10,000

Battery Coverage

The vehicle service contract and limited warranty products provide mechanical breakdown coverage for EV batteries

Additionally, EV+ Protect™ customers can select from a national network of more than 6,000 authorized service centers or any licensed repair facility in the U.S. to ensure their electric vehicle is ready for the road ahead.

For more information on EV+ Protect™ and the full menu of JM&A Group offerings, visit www.evplusprotect.com.

About JM&A Group

JM&A Group, a leader in the F&I industry for nearly 45 years, serves more than 3,800 automotive dealerships nationwide. Comprised of Jim Moran & Associates, Inc. (JM&A), Fidelity Warranty Services, Inc. (FWS), Fidelity Insurance Agency, and Courtesy Insurance Company, it provides a variety of products and services such as F&I training and consulting, vehicle protection plans, used vehicle certification programs, prepaid maintenance plans and GAP programs. Additionally, the company has more than 800 associates, including a dedicated sales force of 300+ associates who support process implementation for dealer operations and digital sales strategies. For more information about JM&A Group’s products and services, contact us at 1-800-553-7146 or visit us online at www.jmagroup.com.

JM&A Group is a division of JM Family Enterprises, Inc., a privately held company with $18 billion in revenue and more than 4,700 associates, which is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida. JM Family has earned various awards for its culture, products and services, including 24 consecutive years on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list. Interact with JM Family on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About JM Family Enterprises, Inc.

JM Family Enterprises, Inc. was founded by automotive legend, Jim Moran in 1968. It is a privately held company with $18 billion in revenue and more than 4,700 associates. Rooted in automotive and united in its strong culture and core values, JM Family is in the business of helping other businesses succeed. As a long-term partner, it is invested in its companies, associates and its communities. Driven by exceptional performance, current subsidiaries are in the automotive, financial services and franchising industries. Its family of companies includes: Southeast Toyota Distributors, JM&A Group, World Omni Financial Corp. (dba Southeast Toyota Finance), JM Lexus, Home Franchise Concepts® and Futura Title & Escrow. JM Family has earned various awards for its culture, products and services, including 24 consecutive years on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list. Interact with JM Family on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

