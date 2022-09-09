Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market worth $25.6 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market size is expected to grow from USD 13.4 billion in 2022 to USD 25.6 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.7% from 2022 to 2027. IAM provides various benefits such as management of applications, unstructured data, and identity access in one consolidated solution etc.

Scope of Report:

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2016-2027 Base year considered 2021 Forecast period 2022-2027 Forecast Unit Value(USD) Segments covered IAM Market:

Component, Solution, Services, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region Geographies covered North America US Canada

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa Middle East Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Companies Covered Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), Broadcom (US), Salesforce (US), Ping Identity (US), Okta (US), HID Global (US), ForgeRock (US), CyberArk (US), RSA Security (US), Avatier (US), ManageEngine (US), SecureAuth (US), EmpowerID (US), SAP (Germany), Simeio (Georgia), OneIdentity (US), FusionAuth (US), Auth0 (US), IDnow (Germany), Zephr (UK), Signzy (US), Civic (US), Trusona (US), Beyond Identity (US).

IAM ensures the right people and job roles in an organization (identities) can access the tools they need to do their jobs. Identity management and access systems enable an organization to manage employee apps without logging into each app as an administrator. IAM systems enable an organization to manage a range of identities, including people, software, and hardware such as robotics and IoT devices.

IAM solutions play a crucial role in any information security program and maintain the system security of an organization. Earlier, IAM was majorly used to provide companies support to access management and access-related compliance needs. Mainly, the solutions were aimed at providing the technology that resulted in high cost and had limited value. Therefore, companies struggled to meet the compliance demands and were able to deploy solutions only to limited applications and systems on a selection basis. In recent times, companies are adopting a risk-driven approach and are providing logical access controls. In addition, all user identities management and a centralized way of access have resulted in better management of identity and access solutions in organizations. With a rise in the use of biometric authentication for identity management and the adoption of cloud-based IAM solutions for improved scalability and security, the IAM market has huge opportunities to grow in the coming years.

The scope of this report covers the analysis of the IAM market since 2016, based on contemporary market trends and developments, and its potential growth from 2022 to 2027. It provides detailed market trends, vendors’ market shares, market size, forecasts, and analysis of key players in the managed security services overall market. By region, the IAM market in the Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Countries in the region have been witnessing a significant rise in the adoption of IAM solutions and services. This growth can be attributed to the increase in technological innovations, rapid digitalization, etc. in the region. The IAM market is witnessing high growth opportunities in this region.

Increasing need for IAM for IoT and growing awareness about compliance management are expected to boost the growth of the IAM market. Additionally, IAM market is expected to witness rapid growth worldwide due to various factors, Stringent government regulations, increasing instances of identity related frauds and cyberattacks to fuel the growth of IAM market.

Market Players



