World to Benefit from Rapid Implementation of Artificial Intelligence in X-ray-based Robots, Predicts Fact.MR

Sept. 09, 2022 -- As per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, worldwide demand for X-ray-based robots is projected to increase at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period (2022-2027).



X-ray-based robots provide an excellent, ecologically sustainable option. Rising prevalence of cardiac diseases and other traumatic disorders is driving the demand for X-ray-based robots for diagnosis and treatment purposes. Radiography, endoscopy, angiography, and 3D imaging all make use of X-ray-based robots. Clinicians can conduct a range of imaging assessments in a single room without relocating patients by using robotic X-ray equipment.

Demand for X-ray-based robots in the healthcare industry is expected to rise at a significant CAGR over the coming years due to the presence of qualified experts, improving amenities, and the existence of technologically-advanced and unique solutions in hospitals and clinics.

The market for X-ray-based robots is also anticipated to rise due to factors such as quick product innovation, technological advancements in modelling and production, increasing privatization in the healthcare industry, and increased usage of medical imaging equipment in developing countries.

One of the most exciting developments in health technology is the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, particularly in X-ray-based robots. Due to their accuracy and precision, X-ray-based robots are being employed in medical treatments more frequently. Because they provide a quick and effective approach to seeing inside tissues and organs during surgery, X-ray-based robots are in high demand.

X-ray-based robots come with wireless, moveable indicators in two different sizes that can be placed immediately on the patient's back in a wheelchair or bed, eliminating the need to sit the patient up. These robots do not require the patient to be moved or transferred to another imaging facility for subsequent treatment procedures, thereby driving their popularity.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global X-ray-based robots market is anticipated to reach US$ 6 billion by 2027.

The marker is predicted to expand more than 1.4X over the next five years.

Market in Canada is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.5% through 2027.

Market in Germany is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period.

“Supportive governmental policies, increase in the elderly population, technological advancements in the healthcare sector, and rising rates of osteoporosis and other bone-related diseases are prominent factors driving market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Winning Strategy

Key companies are implementing a variety of actions, including product creation, investments, and acquisitions, to diversify their product offerings and increase their production capabilities. Industry expansion is projected to be fueled by rising initiatives by market participants for new inventions in X-ray-based robots.

For instance,

In 2020, Canon Inc. unveiled a mobile digital X-ray system that improves detector wireless range and productivity while simplifying detector charging and storage space.





Competitive Landscape

Market players are creating high-end X-ray-based robots for outstanding precision and sensitivity in the identification of imaging abnormalities. Key companies are forming strategic alliances to adopt and create cutting-edge software that will improve the outcomes of medical imaging.

For instance :

In 2021, an artificial intelligence system developed by GE Healthcare to assist medical practitioners in assessing Endotracheal Tube (ETT) placements was approved by the FDA. A transportable x-ray device has AI algorithms incorporated for automatic measurements, case prioritizing, and quality control.

Key Segments in X-ray-based Robots Industry Research

By Technology : Artificial Intelligence Machine Vision Collaborative Robots Cognitive Computing Sesotec X-ray Twin Robotics

By End-use Industry : Healthcare Pulmonary Cardiovascular Orthopedics Oncology Trauma Aerospace Automotive Electronics Food & Beverages Defense

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa







More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global X-ray-based robots market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2027.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of technology (artificial intelligence, machine vision, collaborative robots, cognitive computing, sesotec X-ray, twin robotics) and end-use industry (healthcare, aerospace, automotive, electronics, food & beverages, defense), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

