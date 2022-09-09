Ideal Image Launches First National Campaign “Results You Can See. Confidence You Can Feel.”

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Image , the #1 Aesthetics Brand in North America, launched their first-ever brand campaign titled “Results You Can See. Confidence You Can Feel.” The new campaign embodies Ideal Image’s mission to deliver real results to clients. This campaign gives viewers and prospective clients alike an inside look at the Ideal Image experience and the powerful impact real results have on building confidence inside and out.



“Results You Can See. Confidence You Can Feel.” is a non-traditional campaign, featuring Ideal Image clients who have cultivated personal and trusted relationships with Ideal Image’s team of Aesthetics Consultants while receiving treatments from the value driven health and wellness brand. Given the deep emotional connection between the client and Aesthetic Consultant, Ideal Image brought the cast to its Tampa headquarters to capture content of their transformational experience. The campaign features Ideal Image’s clients and their Aesthetics Consultants discussing why they received the treatment, their concerns prior to, and how they have changed following the treatment, noting positive self-growth and confidence. With these powerful first-hand testimonials, the 360-campaign embraces real people, real results and real stories for the brand’s evergreen content across advertising, social media, and its website.

“With decades of proven leadership and unmatched innovation in the aesthetics industry, we are excited to reinforce our brand manifesto that Confidence Changes Everything with our new national campaign,” said Ideal Image CEO David Prokupek. “With the help of real clients and their Aesthetics Consultants we are able to amplify their experience and share their real results. As we advance our long-time mission of changing the face of aesthetics, making it more affordable and accessible than ever before, we are proud to highlight some of our success stories.”

Ideal Image welcomes everybody and every body – all ages, all backgrounds, all people everywhere. That’s why the brand offers treatments that are effective, affordable and backed by a Lifetime Guarantee Membership, which gives clients access to free treatments, exclusive VIP discounts and the most competitive pricing on Laser Hair Removal, skin rejuvenation, CoolSculpting, and Botox at $8.90 per unit.

View the new brand campaign here and find your local Ideal Image to make a personal connection of your own that will deliver confidence that changes everything: https://www.idealimage.com/locations.

About Ideal Image

At Ideal Image we believe “confidence changes everything.” As North America’s #1 aesthetics brand, we deliver affordable and effective aesthetic treatments through the most accessible network of 800+ doctors and medical professionals who have performed over 20 million FDA-cleared treatments for over 20 years. Ideal Image’s full suite of aesthetic services includes Laser Hair Removal, body sculpting, Botox®, fillers, skin rejuvenation, and medical grade skincare – all backed by a Lifetime Guarantee Membership. For results you can see and confidence you can feel, visit idealimage.com and follow @idealimage .

Media Contact:

ICR

IdealImage@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/318c094d-f634-4e71-9fca-c219165d2f4c