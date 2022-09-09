English Finnish

Orion Corporation NOTIFICATION

09.09.2022 at 18:30

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 09.09.2022





Date 09.09.2022 Exchange transaction Buy Share class ORNBV Amount 14,000 Average price/share 45.1299 EUR Highest price/share 45.4100 EUR Lowest price/share 44.6500 EUR Total price 631,818.60 EUR

The shares held by Orion Corporation on 09.09.2022:

ORNBV 623,962

On behalf of Orion Corporation

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)





Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:

Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation

tel. +358 10 426 3054

Attachment