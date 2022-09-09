XPT Unifies Brands to Become eXpert Partner Team to Access More Products, Programs, Carriers and Solutions to Meet Clients' Needs

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPT announced today the unification of binding and brokerage businesses Western Security Surplus, Sierra Specialty, LP Risk, SVA Underwriting, and WE Love & Associates to one consolidated brand, XPT Specialty - your eXpert Partner Team. As a combined group, XPT Specialty's exceptional team of brokers and underwriters can access more products, programs, carriers and solutions to meet clients' needs. By tapping into their combined access and the support of the brokers' niche market expertise, clients can be confident in receiving the best products, with competitive rates to achieve vastly greater results. XPT Specialty has created expert concentrations in a wide variety of industries, including Transportation, Hospitality, Agribusiness, Contractors, Oil & Gas and Commercial Property.

"By tapping into our greater access and the support of our niche market expertise, clients can be confident in receiving the best products that multiply value for everyone," stated Mark Smith, XPT Specialty President. "Rather than relying on the value of one broker's relationships, you instead have access to our entire team's networks with access to the most favorable terms from some of the most reliable carriers, including those in London."

Kyle Stevens, Group EVP, added, "At XPT, we strive to make every aspect of our work a catalyst for multiplying value, leading to better close ratios. As we look to the future, we identify new products, implement innovative technologies, and continually adapt how we work to best serve the interests of our partners."

Landon Parnell, Group EVP, continued, "We have built a foundation at XPT centered around a team-oriented environment that promotes a culture of collaboration. Together we are a diverse group of industry experts equating to big wins for our core partners. Our collaborative approach allows us to deliver more products, expertise, opportunities and superior service to our retail and carrier partners through one Expert Partner Team."

XPT Specialty offers Binding and Brokerage solutions for Transportation, Property, and Casualty risks.

About XPT Specialty

XPT is the eXpert Partner Team for wholesale commercial insurance. A team of specialist experts collaborating to efficiently bring the greatest value. Listening to client partners enables the service culture that anticipates needs and leads to true partnership. The unique win-win approach multiplies the value XPT brings to its clients and market partners.

XPT brings together underwriting and wholesale brokerage firms across many specialty lines through acquisitions and new product development. XPT stands apart by delivering expertise through a collaborative partnership culture. www.xptspecialty.com

