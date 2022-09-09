Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market to Reach $19.8 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global virtual desktop infrastructure market generated $9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $19.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $9 billion Market Size in 2031 $19.8 billion CAGR 8.3% No. of Pages in Report 286 Segments Covered Offering, deployment model, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region Drivers Surge in the need to increase employee efficiency Availability of enhanced data security offered by virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) Opportunities Increased market for workspace as a service Cost-effectiveness associated with VDI solutions Restrains Performance and compatibility issues Extortionate deployment and sign-up costs

The pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the global virtual desktop infrastructure market, owing to the presence of lockdowns imposed by the governments of various countries across the globe. The digital dependence among customers witnessed a dramatic growth, especially after the prevalence of lockdowns as people were required to stay indoors during regulatory procedures.

Thus, internet penetration exponentially surged during the pandemic, which distinctively contributed to market growth.

In addition, increase in the popularity of remote working solutions is further expected to expand the growth of the market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global virtual desktop infrastructure market based on offering, deployment model, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on offering, the solution segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The service segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

Based on deployment model, the on-premise segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The cloud segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

Based on industry vertical, the IT and telecom segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than one-fourth of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The healthcare segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The SMBs segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global virtual desktop infrastructure industry report include IBM, HP Enterprise, Vmware, Inc, Ericom Software, Inc, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Huawei Technologies, Parallels International Gmbh, AWS, Cisco Systems, Citrix, IGEL Technologies, Evolve IP, LLC, Redhat, Inc, N Computing Limited, Vagrant, Inc, Neverfail, Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global virtual desktop infrastructure market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

