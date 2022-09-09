BIC : Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For August 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For August 2022
CLICHY – September 08, 2022
In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for August 2022 :
|Date
|Number of shares
| Average weighted
price in €
|Amount in €
|01/08/2022
|2 730
|54,8023
|149 610,28
|02/08/2022
|2 770
|54,8772
|152 009,84
|03/08/2022
|2 600
|58,4273
|151 910,98
|04/08/2022
|2 550
|59,1848
|150 921,24
|05/08/2022
|2 500
|58,4998
|146 249,50
|08/08/2022
|2 550
|58,3700
|148 843,50
|09/08/2022
|2 560
|58,4481
|149 627,14
|10/08/2022
|2 550
|58,4601
|149 073,26
|11/08/2022
|2 560
|57,9449
|148 338,94
|12/08/2022
|2 550
|58,4678
|149 092,89
|15/08/2022
|2 525
|59,2907
|149 709,02
|16/08/2022
|2 500
|59,9503
|149 875,75
|17/08/2022
|2 480
|60,3231
|149 601,29
|18/08/2022
|2 460
|60,2278
|148 160,39
|19/08/2022
|2 480
|60,2152
|149 333,70
|22/08/2022
|2 520
|59,3430
|149 544,36
|23/08/2022
|2 520
|59,1391
|149 030,53
|24/08/2022
|2 530
|58,7913
|148 741,99
|25/08/2022
|25 000
|58,6500
|1 466 250,00
|25/08/2022
|2 530
|58,6203
|148 309,36
|26/08/2022
|2 560
|58,3944
|149 489,66
|29/08/2022
|7 500
|56,8500
|426 375,00
|29/08/2022
|10 000
|57,0000
|570 000,00
|29/08/2022
|2 580
|56,9162
|146 843,80
|30/08/2022
|2 600
|57,2812
|148 931,12
|31/08/2022
|2 600
|57,0360
|148 293,60
|31/08/2022
|10 000
|56,9500
|569 500,00
|TOTAL
|111 305
|58,0717
|6 463 667,13
