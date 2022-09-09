BIC : Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For August 2022

English French

Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For August 2022

CLICHY – September 08, 2022

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for August 2022 :

price in € Amount in € 01/08/2022 2 730 54,8023 149 610,28 02/08/2022 2 770 54,8772 152 009,84 03/08/2022 2 600 58,4273 151 910,98 04/08/2022 2 550 59,1848 150 921,24 05/08/2022 2 500 58,4998 146 249,50 08/08/2022 2 550 58,3700 148 843,50 09/08/2022 2 560 58,4481 149 627,14 10/08/2022 2 550 58,4601 149 073,26 11/08/2022 2 560 57,9449 148 338,94 12/08/2022 2 550 58,4678 149 092,89 15/08/2022 2 525 59,2907 149 709,02 16/08/2022 2 500 59,9503 149 875,75 17/08/2022 2 480 60,3231 149 601,29 18/08/2022 2 460 60,2278 148 160,39 19/08/2022 2 480 60,2152 149 333,70 22/08/2022 2 520 59,3430 149 544,36 23/08/2022 2 520 59,1391 149 030,53 24/08/2022 2 530 58,7913 148 741,99 25/08/2022 25 000 58,6500 1 466 250,00 25/08/2022 2 530 58,6203 148 309,36 26/08/2022 2 560 58,3944 149 489,66 29/08/2022 7 500 56,8500 426 375,00 29/08/2022 10 000 57,0000 570 000,00 29/08/2022 2 580 56,9162 146 843,80 30/08/2022 2 600 57,2812 148 931,12 31/08/2022 2 600 57,0360 148 293,60 31/08/2022 10 000 56,9500 569 500,00 TOTAL 111 305 58,0717 6 463 667,13

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM,

BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®,

Inkbox and more. In 2021, BIC Net Sales were 1,831.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris"," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter , or YouTube .

Sophie Palliez-Capian

VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement

+33 1 45 19 55 28

+ 33 87 89 3351

Sophie.palliez@bicworld.com



Michèle Ventura

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

+ 33 1 45 19 52 98

M ichele.ventura@bicworld.com Albane de La Tour d’Artaise

Senior Manager, Institutional Press Relations

+ 33 1 45 19 51 51

+ 33 7 85 88 19 48

Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com







Isabelle de Segonzac

Image 7

+ 33 6 89 87 61 39

AGENDA

ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

3rd Quarter 2022 Results October 27, 2022 4th Quarter and Full year 2022

Results February 14, 2023 1st Quarter 2023 April 25, 2023

