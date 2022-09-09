Card Shop Live App Launches Interactive Shopping Experience for Sports and Pop Culture Collectors

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Card Shop Live interactive shopping app launches in app stores nationwide, becoming a premier mobile and web marketplace for buying, trading, and selling trading cards, memorabilia, and collectibles. Created to attract serious collectors as well as new hobbyists, the Card Shop Live platform brings enthusiasts together to discover, chat and purchase easily from the palm of your hand, 24/7. Today, users have access to live streaming shopping, live breaks, interviews, exclusive events, and auctions, giving people another way to browse, sell and buy in an environment that is often found offline.

"Trust, quality, and community have been our top priorities when designing and launching this new live streaming marketplace," said Mike Gioseffi, President of Card Shop Live. "I have been collecting for 25 years, and I wanted to ensure a fun and safe way for people to expand their collections, so we have heavily focused our seller vetting and curation process to make sure our community has the best shopping experience."

Founded by Mike Gioseffi, co-host of the podcast Sports Cards Nonsense on The Ringer, and five other sports and culture enthusiasts, Card Shop Live completed a funding round, which secured $1.5M and was led by SGC in April 2022. This round of financing will further enable the company to refine its technology, grow its relationships with trusted partners and vetted sellers, and create new tools to support its growing community as they reimagine the shopping experience.

"The health and well-being of the trading card industry means everything to us at SGC," said Peter Steinberg, Chief Executive Officer of SGC. "After speaking to Mike about his vision for Card Shop Live, our team was convinced that a platform like this, grounded in trust, quality, and community, was not only on brand with SGC's vision for the future but also something that the card collecting community badly needed. We are thrilled to be a part of something that will contribute to the greater good of growing the hobby in a fun and, most importantly, safe manner."

Card Shop Live's community-first approach has led them to integrate features, including chat, direct messaging, and user forums on products that provide a more interactive and transparent shopping experience.

Currently, there is a curated selection of vetted sellers with shops that offer live breaks, auctions, and exclusive events for trading cards and comics. Soon they will be expanding their TCG selection of sellers and additional hobby shops.

"It's an exciting time to launch Card Shop Live because more people are really expanding their collections, finding new hobbies they are excited about, or becoming first-time collectors," said Tamara Laine, Chief Marketing Officer of Card Shop Live. "We are sure our app will become a trusted resource for collectors from all over the world and the most engaging way to shop in the future."

Built by some of the most trusted names in collecting, including Mike Gioseffi. With investors including SGC, the most trusted name in sports card grading, Card Shop Live is currently the only spot for participating in Panini blockchain sports card breaks, with the Panini blockchain integrated into the app.

About Card Shop Live

- Sellers on the site are extensively vetted

- Buy and sell cards and memorabilia with other collectors in real-time

- NFT breaks and auctions

Press Contact:

Card Shop Live

Max Egenolf

mje@thecardshop.live

