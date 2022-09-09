First Responders Children’s Foundation Awards 343 Children of First Responders Nationwide With Over $1 Million in Scholarships

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF), a national nonprofit organization that supports children of first responders and their families, announced that 343 deserving children whose parents are first responders across the county have been awarded scholarships totaling more than $1 Million.



Scholarship recipients are the children of the over four million first responders who risk their lives daily to serve and protect communities. They are the children of firefighters, police, paramedics, EMTS and 911 dispatchers. Many scholars have parents who have made the ultimate sacrifice or have been injured in the line of duty when responding to COVID, wildfires, shootings, and acts of terror, including 9/11 and the search and recovery efforts that followed at the World Trade Center site.

Jillian Crane, President, and CEO of First Responders Children’s Foundation stated, “The anniversary of 9/11 is a time to remember the sacrifices made by those brave first responders who lost their lives that day and those who are currently suffering from crippling 9/11-related illness or who have tragically died from those illnesses. First Responders Children’s Foundation honors their legacy by supporting children of first responders who run into danger for us every day. Our 2022 scholarship recipients come from all over the country and their parents serve in every first responder profession, but they have one thing in common. They understand their parents dedicate their lives to helping other people, and these children aspire to give back to their communities to honor them.”

The 2022 scholarship recipients are pursuing post-secondary education at college, trade school or post-graduate programs at institutions across the country majoring in a range of subject matter including engineering, math, ocean science, nursing, cybersecurity, business, theatre arts, criminology and more. During a recent Zoom meeting with the scholars, many expressed their appreciation of the financial relief that the FRCF scholarship will provide. One freshman stated, “I was down at the financial aid office today trying to sort out how I’m going to pay… I don’t have that worry anymore. Thank you, First Responders Children’s Foundation.” Awards are based on financial need, academic merit, demonstrated leadership, outstanding performance in the arts or sports, and community volunteerism.

The FRCF scholarship program was founded 21 years ago in the aftermath of 9/11, when 800 children lost a first responder parent. Since then, the Foundation has grown to have a national footprint providing programs that address the challenges and unique needs of the children of first responders and first responder families. FRCF is committed to ensuring that the children of first responders receive the resources necessary to help them thrive. Understanding the sacrifice first responder families make to ensure our safety, FRCF provides support in four key focus areas:

(1) Mental health counseling through the FRCF “Resiliency Program” provides the children and family members of first responders access to confidential mental and behavioral health services at no cost

(2) Scholarships that help children of first responders the opportunity to pursue post-secondary education

(3) Grants that provide financial assistance to first responder families, including bereavement grants

(4) Community Engagement that builds positive relationships between first responders and community members by providing financial grants, toys, sports equipment, and other resources.

The 2022 FRCF Scholarships have been made possible through generous contributors including: Cisco, Cradlepoint, CSX, Home Clean Heroes, The Kay Family Foundation, Louis Vuitton, MacKenzie Scott, Motorola Solutions Foundation, Universal Music Group Nashville, PwC Charitable Foundation, SB Projects, Servepro, Smiling Rocks, T-Mobile, TIAA, Verizon.

To make a donation or to learn more about First Responders Children’s Foundation, please visit www.1stRCF.org.

Media Contact:

FRCF

Joanna Black

+1 (646) 912-2681

Joanna@1stRCF.org