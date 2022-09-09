DEADLINE ALERT for DDL, CPNG, AZRE, LTCH: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL)

Class Period: June 2021 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 24, 2022

The complaint alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Dingdong was actively flouting its food safety responsibilities, failing to deliver on its stated commitment to provide “fresh” groceries to customers historically disserved by supermarkets, traditional Chinese wet markets, or traditional e-commerce platforms; (2) Dingdong’s quality control measures, which were so heavily touted in the Registration Statement, were, in fact, inadequate, exposing Dingdong to an increased risk of regulatory and/or governmental scrutiny and enforcement; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG)

Class Period: March 2021 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 25, 2022

The complaint alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Coupang was engaged in improper anti-competitive practices with its suppliers and other third parties in violation of applicable regulations, including: (i) pressuring suppliers to raise prices of products on competing e-commerce platforms in order to ensure Coupang’s prices would be more competitive; (ii) coercing suppliers into purchasing advertisements that would benefit Coupang financially; (iii) forcing suppliers to shoulder all expenses from sales promotions; and (iv) requesting wholesale rebates from suppliers without specifying any terms relating to rebate programs, all of which served to artificially maintain the Company’s lower prices and artificially inflate the Company’s historical revenues and market share; (2) that Coupang had improperly adjusted search algorithms and manipulated product reviews on its marketplace platform in order to prioritize its own private-label branded products over those of other sellers and merchants, to the detriment of consumers, merchants, and suppliers; (3) that, unbeknownst to its Rocket WOW members, Coupang was selling products to non-member customers at lower prices than those offered to its Rocket WOW members; (4) that Coupang subjected its workforce to extreme, unsafe, and unhealthy working conditions; (5) that all of the above illicit practices exposed the Company to a heightened, but undisclosed, risk of reputational and regulatory scrutiny that would harm the Company’s critical relationships with consumers, merchants, suppliers, and the workforce; (6) that Coupang’s lower prices, historical revenues, competitive advantages, and growing market share were the result of systemic, improper, unethical, and/or illegal practices, and, thus, unsustainable; and (7) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE)

Class Period: June 15, 2021 – August 26, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 31, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that there were procedural irregularities, including deviations from safety and quality standards, at one of Azure’s plants; (2) that certain project data was manipulated; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s internal controls and procedures were not effective; (4) that Azure had received a credible whistleblower report alleging such misconduct; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Latch, Inc. f/k/a TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: LTCH, LTCHW)

Class Period: May 13, 2021 – August 25, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 31, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that there were unreported sales arrangements related to hardware devices; (2) that, as a result, the Company had improperly recognized revenue throughout fiscal 2021 and first quarter 2022; (3) that there were material weaknesses in Latch’s internal control over financial reporting related to revenue recognition; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Latch would restate financial statements for fiscal 2021 and first quarter 2022; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

