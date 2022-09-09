Austin Film Festival Announces The Whale and Armageddon Time in Second Wave of Festival Program, James Gray to Receive Bill Wittliff Award for Screenwriting

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Austin Film Festival (AFF), the premier film festival recognizing writers' and filmmakers' contributions to film, television, and new media, announced today that The Whale will serve as the festival's Opening Night selection. Directed by Academy Award®-nominee Darren Aronofsky (Requiem for a Dream, Black Swan, The Wrestler). The Whale stars Brendan Fraser and is written by Samuel D. Hunter, based on his acclaimed play of the same name. The Whale will screen the opening night of the Festival, October 27, with Hunter in attendance.
Additionally, AFF is hosting a special screening of James Gray's latest film Armageddon Time, with Gray in attendance to receive this year's Bill Wittliff Award for Screenwriting. Previous recipients include Buck Henry (1997), Lawrence Kasdan (2001), Nancy Meyers (2016), and Tony Gilroy (2018). The festival is also welcoming a wide slate of films including Israeli filmmaker Jonathan Dekel's Checkout and the world premiere of local Austin filmmaker Riley Cusick's The Wild Man.
THE WHALE
OPENING NIGHT SELECTION
Directed by: Darren Aronofsky
Written by: Samuel D. Hunter
ARMAGEDDON TIME
Directed/written by: James Gray
THE WILD MAN
WORLD PREMIERE
Directed/written by: Riley Cusick
CHECKOUT
WORLD PREMIERE
Directed/written by: Jonathan Dekel
Written by: Shai Satran
THE FIRE THAT TOOK HER
Directed by: Patricia E. Gillespie
FOLLOW HER
Directed by: Sylvia Caminer
FOR THE LOVE OF FRIENDS
Directed/written by: Cara Consilvio
GOLDEN DELICIOUS
Directed by: Jason Karman
Written by: Gorrman Lee
For the complete release, including synopses of all films and more about James Gray, visit https://bit.ly/3x36tAs.
Press accreditation is now open through Oct. 8, 2022. Press apply at austinfilmfestival.com/contact/press-inquiries
ABOUT AUSTIN FILM FESTIVAL:
Austin Film Festival (AFF) is a non-profit organization dedicated to furthering the art, craft and business of writers and filmmakers and recognizing their contributions to film, television, and new media. AFF champions the work of aspiring and established writers and filmmakers by providing unique cultural events and services, enhancing public awareness and participation, and encouraging dynamic and long-lasting community partnerships. AFF is supported in part by the Cultural Arts Division of the City of Austin Economic Development Department and the Texas Commission on the Arts. All attendees and events are based on permitting schedules and are subject to change and/or cancellation without notice. Badges and passes are available for purchase online at www.austinfilmfestival.com or by phone at 1-800-310-FEST.
ABOUT BILL WITTLIFF AWARD FOR SCREENWRITING:
Introduced in 1995, Austin Film Festival's Bill Wittliff Award for Screenwriting has honored the leading storytellers of film, television, and new media. Past award recipients include Buck Henry (1997), Lawrence Kasdan (2001), and Nancy Meyers (2016).
PRESS CONTACTS:
Breanna Washington
Jive PR + Digital
(720) 366-8617
breanna@jiveprdigital.com
Lynsey Gray
Jive PR + Digital
(250) 505-6434
lgray@jiveprdigital.com
Kristen O'Brien
Austin Film Festival
(512) 660-8850
kristengobrien@gmail.com
