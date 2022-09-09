Root Inc. Unveils No. 45 Toyota Camry Paint Scheme to honor 9/11 victims

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), a leading technology company powering insurance solutions and the parent company of Root Insurance Company, announced that at this Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race, No. 45 Root Insurance Toyota Camry TRD, driven by 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace, will feature a paint scheme in tribute to the lives lost on September 11, 2001.

The red, white, and blue design, featuring a 9/11 Never Forget tribute badge, will compete in the Hollywood Casino 400 at the Kansas Speedway in Kansas City on Sunday, September 11th. Wallace will be wearing a custom fire suit and helmet that coordinate with the car’s paint scheme. Root will be giving the helmet away to a fan the following week.

“We’re proud to be able to honor the victims of 9/11, and we’re grateful to have partners in Bubba and 23XI Racing who also believe in the importance of remembering and honoring this day,” said Root Chief Marketing Officer, B.C. Silver.



Root and 23XI Racing revealed the paint scheme online earlier in the week. NASCAR fans immediately praised Root for honoring the day with a special tribute design.

To learn more about Root’s partnership with Wallace, visit joinroot.com/racing . For more on 23XI Racing, visit 23xiracing.com .

About Bubba Wallace:

In 2018, Bubba Wallace became a full-time driver in NASCAR's premier Cup Series. On Oct. 4, 2021 at Talladega Superspeedway Wallace became the first African-American driver in over 50 years to win a NASCAR Cup Series race.

About 23XI Racing

23XI Racing – pronounced twenty-three eleven – was founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin in 2020. With rising NASCAR star Bubba Wallace selected to drive the No. 23 Toyota Camry TRD, the team made its NASCAR Cup Series debut in the 2021 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Wallace made history on October 4, 2021, when he captured his first career Cup Series win, becoming just the second African American to win in the Cup Series, and earning 23XI Racing its first-ever victory. 23XI Racing expanded to a two-car organization in 2022 with Cup Series Champion Kurt Busch driving the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD.

About Root Insurance:

Founded in 2015 and based in Columbus, Ohio, Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience. The Root app has close to 11 million app downloads and has collected more than 18 billion miles of driving data to inform their insurance offerings.



For further information on Root, please visit root.com , or connect with us on Instagram , Twitter , YouTube , and TikTok .

Root is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with renters insurance available in Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio, Tennessee, and Utah, and auto insurance currently available to drivers in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. Auto insurance is underwritten by Root Property and Casualty Insurance Company in some states and also by Redpoint County Mutual Insurance Company in Texas.

