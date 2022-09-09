Thin Cases for iPhone 14 Series Released by Totallee

SOUTH PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Right on the heels of Apple's pre-orders going live, totallee has officially released its collection of thin cases to accompany the all-new 2022 iPhone models (iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max). This is the 10th year in a row that totallee has managed to offer their iPhone cases on the same day as the actual iPhone becomes available for purchase. Totallee's cases are amazingly minimal and thin - they measure only 0.02 inches - and are made for people who are looking to protect their new iPhone 14 without adding bulk. Totallee even offers clear options that are completely transparent and virtually invisible. The sleek, branding-free design of totallee's iPhone 14 cases will help people protect their new phone in style.

What's unique about their cases:

Ultra-thin, super light design. At 0.02" thin and 0.1oz light, these are the world's thinnest cases.

At 0.02" thin and 0.1oz light, these are the world's thinnest cases. Everyday protection. These cases offer an extra layer of protection and features a camera lens "lip" to help preserve the camera module.

These cases offer an extra layer of protection and features a camera lens "lip" to help preserve the camera module. Zero branding. Totallee does away with logos and other embellishments in order to keep your iPhone looking fresh out of the box.

Totallee does away with logos and other embellishments in order to keep your iPhone looking fresh out of the box. Available in seven different options including transparent . Whether customers are looking to add a touch of color or prefer their case to remain virtually invisible (clear color options), totallee is providing options for everyone.

. Whether customers are looking to add a touch of color or prefer their case to remain virtually invisible (clear color options), totallee is providing options for everyone. Totallee stands behind their product. All cases are backed by an industry-leading 2-year warranty.

Totallee's 2022 iPhone cases are currently up for sale on their website and orders are guaranteed to ship within one business day. Customers are now able to get a case from totallee even before the actual iPhone arrives and protect their new device from day one. Here are the different size options:

Case for iPhone 14

Case for iPhone 14 Plus

Case for iPhone 14 Pro

Case for iPhone 14 Pro Max

Totallee also offers their iPhone 14 cases on Amazon.

About totallee:

Since 2013, Southern California-based totallee has made a name for itself by offering the number one ranked thin iPhone case. Their premium products, distinctively minimal style, and reputation for outstanding customer service have earned them the trust of over 700,000 customers to date.

PR contact: hello@totalleecase.com

Website: www.totalleecase.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/totalleecase

Instagram: www.instagram.com/totalleecase

Twitter: www.twitter.com/totalleecase

Related Images











Image 1: Thin and clear iPhone 14 Cases by totallee





Totallee's new iPhone 14 cases









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment