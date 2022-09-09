Mademoiselle and MARBL Host Exclusive TIFF Events Celebrating Creators

TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an official partnership with TIFF, two of Toronto’s trendiest hot spots, Mademoiselle Raw Bar + Grill and MARBL Restaurant, are celebrating the Festival in a big way with exclusive events, speaker panels, and partnerships with some of the biggest names in the industry. Both restaurants will host events focused on celebrating and uplifting BIPOC creators throughout the Festival.



This morning, social media behemoth, Twitter, presented their live broadcast speaker panel with the cast of The Woman King, starring Academy Award winner Viola Davis and Star Wars’ John Boyega, from the main dining room at Mademoiselle. The panel addressed the importance of shining a light on moments in history that depict the struggle, courage, and perseverance of Black women, that are too often ignored. The Woman King is an epic story inspired by the true experiences of The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful African states in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Earlier this week, TIFF CEO, Cameron Bailey, hosted some of Toronto’s biggest creators at MARBL to kick off the Festival. The event was followed by an official TIFF kick-off cocktail party at Mademoiselle on September 8th, in partnership with ETALK and hosted by Tyrone Edwards. Additionally, Sanaa Lathan (Love & Basketball, Succession) celebrated her directorial debut, On the Come Up, with a post-premiere screening party at MARBL. Lathan’s parents, actress Eleanor McCoy and director Stan Lathan, were in attendance to support their daughter, and her brother, Tendaji Lathan, DJ’d the party.

“We designed Mademoiselle and MARBL to be spaces where attendees could enjoy the Festival, and for filmmakers, creators and production companies to host exclusive parties to celebrate their hard work,” said Peter Girges, Owner of Mademoiselle and MARBL Restaurant. “As we embark on 2nd year as an official TIFF hospitality partner, we celebrate this important event in our city and toast to all the talented creators.”

Both venues have been granted the city’s after-hours extension, keeping the festivities going until the 4 am for the duration of TIFF.

Mademoiselle’s Festival mainstay, The Penthouse, an invitation-only lounge exclusively created for filmmakers, actors, film industry stakeholders and tastemakers in the city for the Toronto International Film Festival to unwind and celebrate, is open nightly to 4 a.m. until September 18. Mademoiselle's interior has been adapted to accommodate this unique experience, including additional security, a two-step entry process, and a specialty menu.

