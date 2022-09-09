Lights. Camera. Build! City National Bank Returns as Presenting Sponsor of Habitat LA’s Hollywood Build

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) is thrilled to announce that City National Bank will be the presenting sponsor of our annual Hollywood for Habitat for Humanity® two-day Hollywood Build event on September 28 – 29, 2022.

Organized in partnership with the Hollywood for Habitat for Humanity program, the Hollywood Build is an annual fundraising event that brings the entertainment community together to build affordable homes for families throughout Los Angeles.

The star-studded event draws personalities from the worlds of music, sports, film, and television who will work alongside Habitat LA and City National volunteers on the Isabel Villas construction site. The affordable housing development includes eight single-family homes in the Willowbrook neighborhood of Los Angeles.

City National is a long-time supporter of Habitat LA’s programs, also working with Habitat for Humanity affiliates across the country. “Serving our communities, especially those most in need, is part of our DNA at City National,” said Linda Duncombe, Habitat LA board member and chief marketing, product and digital officer of City National Bank. “It’s our privilege to help this organization build better futures in the years to come, and we are pleased to serve as the presenting sponsor of the Hollywood Build event.”

As a recurring sponsor of several Habitat LA events—including the Veterans Home Repair Blitz, Power Women, Power Tools®, and Los Angeles Builders Ball®—City National continues to show its ongoing dedication to United States Veterans, women of diverse backgrounds, and low-income individuals and families seeking financial assistance and a decent place to live.

“Habitat LA is excited to welcome back City National Bank as our Hollywood Build Presenting Sponsor. We share a long-standing partnership with City National to help our local communities thrive, and we are grateful for their continued support, locally and across the nation,” said Erin Rank, President and CEO, Habitat LA.

The Hollywood for Habitat for Humanity program is an entertainment industry partnership. Along with founder Randall Wallace, celebrity participants have included Garth Brooks, Raven-Symoné, Sugar Ray Leonard, the Los Angeles Rams rookies, Lisa LoCicero, Luc Robitaille, Dominic Zamprogna, and Yvonne Orji. All proceeds raised from this year’s Hollywood Build will support Habitat LA’s efforts to build and repair homes throughout greater Los Angeles.

About City National Bank

With $91.2 billion in assets, City National Bank provides banking, investment and trust services through 68 branches, including 22 full-service regional centers, in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Nevada, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Washington, D.C. and Miami*. In addition, the company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $83.0 billion in client investment assets.



City National is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), one of the world’s leading diversified financial services companies. RBC serves more than 17 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the United States and 27 other countries.



For more information about City National, visit the company’s website at cnb.com.



*City National Bank does business in Miami and the state of Florida as CN Bank.

About Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) transforms neighborhoods throughout greater Los Angeles by bringing the community together to build affordable homes, provide critical home repairs and help families rebuild after natural disasters. Habitat LA strengthens families by helping them access affordable loans, housing counseling, and down-payment assistance.

For more information about Habitat LA, visit the company's website at habitatla.org.