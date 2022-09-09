Verizon Response: Planned power outages in CA and OR

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We know how important it is to stay connected when the power goes out. We’re committed to making sure Verizon customers can use their mobile devices during commercial power outages, including Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events.



Verizon has backup batteries at all our macro cell sites (towers) and permanent generators at the majority of our cell sites and all of our switch locations (network nerve centers), which we’re able to refuel during extended power outages. These backup energy sources help keep our network running when commercial power is lost.

Power providers in parts of California and Oregon have announced PSPS events for the weekend beginning September 9, 2022. For more information on the PSPS events, please visit your local power provider’s website:

Preparing in advance

Verizon’s retail team stands ready to assist customers and ensure they have the right devices, accessories and connectivity to prepare for extended power outages, mandatory evacuation orders, and other extreme circumstances. Convenient options like locker, curbside and instore pickup also provide quick ways to get in and out.

In addition to the right tech, customers will also want to take steps to ensure their families are prepared for power outages, wildfires and other weather events.

Keep devices fully charged: Make sure devices are ready by keeping phone and tablet batteries fully charged.

Make sure devices are ready by keeping phone and tablet batteries fully charged. Get some backup: When power is out for an extended period of time, portable battery packs and car chargers can become critical to staying connected.

When power is out for an extended period of time, portable battery packs and car chargers can become critical to staying connected. Create a list: Keep a list of emergency numbers so that they are easily accessible.

Keep a list of emergency numbers so that they are easily accessible. Be prepared for loss: Take pictures of valuables and other important belongings for possible insurance claims. And make sure they’re uploaded to the cloud as a backup.

Take pictures of valuables and other important belongings for possible insurance claims. And make sure they’re uploaded to the cloud as a backup. Review checklists: Review the wildfire safety recommendations and other resources from the American Red Cross.

Review the recommendations and other resources from the American Red Cross. Download useful apps: There are plenty of free wildfire notifications, weather, news, and safety-related apps available for download.

