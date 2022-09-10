DCI International Now Offers a Financial Products to Ensure Peace of Mind for Pandemic-Hit Labor Population in Southeast Asia

New York, NY, Sept. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DCI International now provides a wide variety of insurance products and financial investment-related products. The company is committed to providing its customers with the financial protection they need so they may make hassle-free investing decisions by using DCI International's financial knowledge and resources. While enduring greater protection for the investors and the insured individuals, DCI International evaluates, manages, and transfers the risk of their insured clients to themselves.

According to the owners, more than a thousand clients in four different SEA nations have been insured by the company. The company aims to stand out as the most dependable source of financial services to meet customers' lifetime requirements and shield each client from the high risks.

"Customers in all of the Asia-Pacific nations will have access to our services over the next five years. We have thus made it our goal to improve the quality of life for our policyholders. We're motivated by their family's overall health and financial stability", said one of the top executives of DCI International.

"Since Covid-19 hit us, the world has been gone through a recession. The pandemic has had a devastating impact on labour market worldwide, including Asia. According to International Labour Organisation, the pandemic has led to huge reduction in working hours, poor job growth and has pushed millions near or below the poverty line. The pandemic has also accentuated the need to have a backup plan and insurance to secure their life and family", he went on to add.

According to the executive, DCI International is a global digital insurance platform that provides several financial products, including life insurance, general insurance, and premier wealth plans as well as digital insurance. The company is well-connected with multiple insurance companies and gaming partners and has expanded into multiple countries around the world. The customers can also connect with them through their Facebook page or Instagram page .

"Clients are always our top priority. DCI International’s ultimate mission is to create a genuine connection with its clients and to satisfy clients’ needs by providing the right solutions for them and their families", he added.

To know more, visit https://www.dci.international/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/digitalcapitalinsurance/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dci.international/