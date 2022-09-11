CANADIAN COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION REVEALS FIRST ROUND OF 2022 AWARD WINNERS AT THE CCMA MUSIC INDUSTRY GALA DINNER & AWARDS

Calgary, AB, Sept. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tonight the Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA®) celebrated wins in 29 categories at the CCMA Music Industry Gala Dinner & Awards and also honoured recipients of the Gary Slaight Music Humanitarian Award and the Hank Smith Award of Excellence. Rounding out the evening with special moments surrounding the 2022 Hall of Fame inductions, this evening’s gala kicked off the first of two awards ceremonies being held this weekend in Calgary.

The evening revealed five first-time CCMA Award winners — Hailey Benedict (Interactive Artist or Group of the Year presented by ACTRA RACS), Nice Horse (Video of the Year), Brandi Sidoryk (Bass Player of the Year), Starseed Entertainment (Management Company of the Year) and Austin Chaffe (Creative Director(s) of the Year). In addition, Matt McKay became the next member of the Musicians Hall of Honour, earning his fifth Guitar Player of the Year win.

2022 CCMA Awards presented by TD co-host and this year’s most-nominated artist, Tenille Townes, took home her first award (Songwriter(s) of the Year presented by SOCAN) while Jade Eagleson, 2022’s most nominated male artist, celebrated a win in the Top Selling Canadian Album of the Year presented by Music Canada for his sophomore release Honkytonk Revival.

MEDIA NOTE: The most up-to-date list of 2022 CCMA Award presented by TD winners can be found at ccma.org throughout Country Music Week 2022. Photos can be found via the CCMA Photography Drive (updated in real-time).

2022 CCMA MUSIC INDUSTRY GALA DINNER + AWARDS WINNERS

Drummer of the Year

Matthew Atkins

Fiddle Player of the Year

Denis Dufresne

Specialty Instrument Player of the Year

Mitch Jay

Bass Player of the Year

Brandi Sidoryk

Steel Guitar Player of the Year

Mitch Jay

Keyboard Player of the Year

Brendan Waters

Guitar Player of the Year presented by PRS Guitars

Matt McKay

Country Music Program or Special of the Year

Pure Country Top 50 Of 2021 Hosted By Shannon Ella With Special Guests Dustin Lynch & MacKenzie Porter - Bell Media

Creative Director(s) of the Year

Design Team: Austin Chaffe

Brand Identity (Artist: Dean Brody), Album: Honkytonk Revival (Artist: Jade Eagleson), Single: More Drinkin' Than Fishin' (Artist: Jade Eagleson, Dean Brody) Brand Identity (Artist: Nate Haller), Single: What The Truck (Artist: The Reklaws & Sacha), Ad Material: Winter's A Beach (Artist: The Reklaws)

Management Company of the Year

Starseed Entertainment

Recording Studio of the Year

MCC Recording Studio - Calgary, AB

Top Selling Album of the Year

Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen

Top Selling Canadian Album of the Year presented by Music Canada

Honkytonk Revival – Jade Eagleson

Top Selling Canadian Single of the Year

What The Truck – The Reklaws & Sacha

Music Publishing Company of the Year presented by CMRRA

Anthem Entertainment

Interactive Artist or Group of the Year presented by ACTRA RACS

Hailey Benedict

Booking Agency of the Year

Sakamoto Agency

Ron Sakamoto Talent Buyer or Promoter of the Year

Paul Biro - Sakamoto Agency

Industry Person of the Year

Brianne Deslippe - Big Loud Records - VP International

Country Personality(ies) of the Year

Paul Ferguson - CHCQ-FM

Record Company of the Year

Warner Music Canada

Radio Station of the Year (Medium or Small Market)

CHCQ-FM – Belleville, ON

Radio Station of the Year (Large Market)

CFCW – Edmonton, AB

Retailer of the Year

Apple Music

Alternative Country Album of the Year

Songs My Friends Wrote - Corb Lund

Songwriter(s) of the Year presented by SOCAN

Steph Jones, David Pramik, Tenille Townes

Song: Girl Who Didn’t Care (Performed By: Tenille Townes)

Record Producer(s) of the Year

Joey Moi

Single: Hide From A Broken Heart (Artist: Dallas Smith)

Video Director of the Year

Ben Knechtel

Video: More Drinkin' Than Fishin' (Artist: Jade Eagleson & Dean Brody), Video: Pretty Please (Artist: SACHA), Video: She Don't Know (Artist: Jade Eagleson), Video: Somewhere To Drink (Artist: Nate Haller, The Reklaws, Brett Kissel), Video: Trust Issues (Artist: Robyn Ottolini)

Video of the Year

High School - Nice Horse

Gary Slaight Music Humanitarian Award

The Unison Fund

CCMA Hall of Fame Inductions

George Fox, Randall Prescott

Hank Smith Award of Excellence

Ollie Strong

The 2022 CCMA Awards presented by TD, hosted by Tenille Townes and Blanco Brown, will take centre stage on Global, broadcasting live Sunday, Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. ET and on Corus radio stations Country 104 (London), Country 105 (Calgary) and CISN 103.9 (Edmonton). Fans are encouraged to check local listings for details.

Tickets to the 2022 CCMA Awards presented by TD continue to be available for purchase at Ticketmaster. For each ticket sold, $1 will go directly to the CCMA Foundation, the charitable arm of the Canadian Country Music Association. Funds raised will be leveraged in support of the Foundation’s music and arts initiatives.

