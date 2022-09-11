Moutai Launches “Share the Full Moon” Mid-Autumn Theme Events, Spreading “Harmony” and “Happiness” Culture

Guiyang, Guizhou, China, Sept. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moutai is going to launch a 53-day “Share-the-Full-Moon”-themed overseas marketing campaign on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Pinterest during the Mid-Autumn Festival and the National Day, in order to build the Chinese Baijiu brand via the platform provided by Moutai. Aiming at spreading the culture of “harmony” and “happiness”, the campaign consists of multiple online events in four topics, namely the Mid-Autumn culture, Mid-Autumn customs, the reunion atmosphere, and the “Harmonious” and “Happy” Moutai. From the perspectives of shared happiness, shared culture, shared mind, and shared tour, the beauty of the Mid-Autumn Festival and Moutai is presented to fans overseas, who can get to know traditional Chinese culture through Moutai. Moutai also serves as a ticket to the boat for overseas Chinese that are homesick to “travel” home.

Share the Full Moon—Shared Happiness

Starting with the popularization of the Mid-Autumn culture and Mid-Autumn customs, Moutai is releasing Mid-Autumn-themed illustrations on its overseas homepages and introducing Mid-Autumn customs such as appreciating the Moon, setting up festive lanterns and eating mooncakes, and the origin of the Mid-Autumn Festival to its overseas fans. The lively game of rolling dices, the dazzling feasts, and the poem reciting under the tree in the moonlight comprehensively display the harmony and happiness embodied in the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Share the Full Moon—Shared Culture

From August 30th to October 10th, “Moutai Discover”, one of the “Share the Full Moon” events, closely ties Moutai with the world’s cultural customs by integrating creative posters and photos with Moutai products or its brand elements. The event focuses on promoting culture and marketing in countries along the Belt and Road and important markets for Moutai in ways that are in line with local conditions. Moutai will strengthen its cultural integration with countries along the Belt and Road and seek more recognition of its products and value in the “shared culture”.

Share the Full Moon—Shared Mind

Though thousands of miles away, Moutai is always there for its fans. Moutai’s “A Reunion with Xiaomao” event is in full swing from August 25th to September 10th. No matter where we are, we share the same moon. Xiaomao has brought mooncakes and Moutai products to overseas Chinese from their homeland on the occasion of the Mid-Autumn Festival. They can have the taste of the homeland and the sweetness in homesick ness with one sip of Moutai.

Share the Full Moon—Shared Tour

From August 20th to October 10th, “Xiaomao” guides oversea fans to travel around the world. In the “Follow Moutai, Follow us” event, Xiaomao is leading fans to many natural and cultural scenic spots in China and across the world. With photos and illustrations, “Xiaomao” is showing up in the scenic spots in various forms. Up to now, Xiaomao has been to more than eight scenic spots and attracted more than five million “companions”.

During the beautiful moment of reunion—the Mid-Autumn Festival, Moutai is presenting the beauty of Moutai’s culture and that of traditional Chinese culture. As an old Chinese saying goes, we just wait for the moon to rise, so that we can appreciate the moonlight and think of each other together. Let Moutai be a part of your Mid-Autumn Festival celebration. We wish for a long life so as to share the graceful moonlight together, even though we are miles apart.

