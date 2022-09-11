Rockhurst Online MSN Suite Addresses A Growing Need In the Field Of Nursing

Kansas City, Sept. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kansas City, Missouri -

Rockhurst University’s suite of online MSN programs includes specializations in Master of Science in Nursing - Nurse Practitioner (MSN-FNP), Master of Science in Nursing - Adult Gerontology-Acute Care Nurse Practitioner (MSN-AGACNP), Master of Science in Nursing - Family Nurse Practitioner and Adult-Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner Dual Track (MSN Dual Track) and Master of Science in Nursing - Leadership (MSN Leadership). The MSN suite helps meet the growing demand for advanced nursing professionals across the United States and allows passionate adult learners to prepare for clinical excellence through health care innovation, transformative learning, and quality outcomes.

The United States is facing a nursing shortage, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) projects that more than 275,000 additional nurses will be needed from 2020 through 2030. The BLS is also expecting job growth for Nurse Anesthetists, Nurse Midwives, and Nurse Practitioners to be much higher than the national average for all other occupations (45% growth).

Patients demand high-quality, holistic, patient-first health care services, and nurse practitioners are integral to better health care outcomes. As the Baby Boomers age, the United States is seeing the highest population of elderly Americans (over the age of 65) than at any other time in history. In 2029, the youngest members of the Baby Boomer generation will retire, and the United States will see approximately a 73% increase in Americans aged 65 years and older (source: BLS.gov).

Adults aged 65 and older require a different level of health care and support, including managing chronic health concerns like diabetes, cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, or dementia. Adult-gerontology primary care nurse practitioners (AGPCNP) are essential to fill the growing demand and deliver advanced health care for older adults. However, the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP) reports that with more than 355,000 licensed nurse practitioners (NPs) in the country, only 7% work in Adult-Gerontology Primary Care, and only 2.9% work in Adult-Gerontology Acute Care.

Higher salaries also match the high demand for nursing practitioners with master’s degrees. In May 2021, the median wage for registered nurses (RNs) in the United States was $77,600 per year compared to $123,780 per year for nursing careers that require a master’s degree (source: BLS.gov).

Closing the education-practice gap in health care

In Rockhurst University’s suite of online MSN programs, students choose their specialization in MSN-FNP, MSN-AGACNP, Dual MSN, or MSN Leadership, complete engaging coursework, and prepare to practice in today’s modern health care landscape. Rockhurst University’s nursing programs are delivered by the reputable Saint Luke’s™ College of Nursing and Health Sciences. Students can choose from full- and part-time options, including master’s degree nurse practitioner programs and post-master's certificates.

In addition to the flexibility to choose from part-time or full-time options, Rockhurst offers students numerous benefits, such as competitive tuition, clinical placement services, on-campus immersion in Rockhurst’s newly renovated and state-of-the-art facility Sedgwick Hall, and a learning experience founded in the Jesuit tradition, which welcomes students of all faiths.

Challenge oneself and inspire change across the United State’s health care system. Enrolling in Rockhurst’s online MSN programs will help fill the growing demand for skilled nursing professionals while giving back to one's community.

