BW Offshore: Short-term contract extension for Petróleo Nautipa

Short-term contract extension for Petróleo Nautipa

BW Offshore has entered into a short-term extension for Petróleo Nautipa, extending production from 20 September to 4 October 2022 ahead of demobilisation.

For further information, please contact:

Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +47 91 71 86 55

Anders S. Platou, Head of Corporate Finance & Strategy, +47 99 50 47 40

IR@bwoffshore.com or www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 10 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 2,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



